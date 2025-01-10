ICS Manager for Sustainability Reporting
2025-01-10
About us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The position
We are looking for an Internal Control System (ICS) Manager, who would like to contribute to an effective internal control environment with a focus on sustainability reporting.
In this position, you will join the Global ICS team and work in an international environment, closely collaborating and coordinating activities with Process Owners in different corporate functions, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) team responsible for Reporting, and entities in Industrial and Commercial Business Operations. You will get an opportunity to overview and understand the Scania business model, and possibilities to create a network in Scania's organization.
Internal Control Function at Scania is a second line function within Corporate Control, with objective to support Scania Group to accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic approach to evaluate, monitor, report on and improve the effectiveness of internal controls.
Your line Manager will be Head of Internal Control and you will be part of Scania's ICS project for sustainability reporting.
Main responsibilities
• Ensure compliance to regulations on ICS including development of internal controls for sustainability reporting in alignment with Scania's and TRATON group Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) projects
• Support process owners in design of new and improved controls for sustainability reporting
• Conduct trainings in order to increase the awareness about risks and internal controls
• Coordinate the process of annual risk assessment for sustainability reporting to identify high risks and key controls within the scope of ICS framework and prepare annual control evaluation plan
• Perform process evaluation of key controls according to the annual plan
• Regularly document ICS matters in TRATON Internal Control Application (TICA), e.g. control maturity level
• Regularly prepare input to the Scania Group ICS report to Audit Committee
• Follow-up on control deficiencies and remediating actions, share best practice examples
• On an ongoing basis contribute to efficiency and continuous improvement of procedures for analysis and assessment of internal controls
To be successful in this role
You have a relevant academic degree, at least 5 years' experience of working with internal controls, accounting and financial systems, risk management, compliance or audit.
You have experience of project management, thrive in teamwork and have excellent communication skills. It is crucial that you have a big passion for continuous improvement, always looking for efficient and effective solutions for the best benefit of the business operations.
You are able to analyse risks and understand control deficiencies, identify solutions and support sound decision making.
We are looking for you who have high integrity and an open-minded approach towards your tasks. You are structured, detailed oriented and well organized, always with a great customer focus. You want to add perspectives and value to the team and all stakeholders.
You are fluent in English, both verbally and in writing. Other world languages are a merit.
Further information
This is a permanent employment, and the position is located in Södertälje. If you have any further questions regarding the position, please contact Agnieszka Arshamian (Head of Internal Control at Scania), +46 8 553 863 90.
Application
Your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Evaluation of applicants will be done continuously and we, therefore, look forward to your application as soon as possible, by 26 January 2025 at the latest. We also need your full name, address, e-mail, and cell phone number to register your application. We will not consider incomplete mail applications.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
