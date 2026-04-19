Icehotel - Housekeeping
Icehotel AB / Städarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla städarjobb i Kiruna
2026-04-19
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A chance to develop together with us at Icehotel - one of Sweden's top attractions and mentioned year after year as a dream destination by people worldwide. The business consists of traditional hotel rooms and cottages, Icehotel 365 a hotel by night, and an art gallery by day.
Are you detail-oriented and want to work in a dynamic environment? Then this might be the job for you!
Responsibilities and tasks
As part of our housekeeping team, you will play a crucial role in ensuring a pleasant stay for our guests.
Cleaning cabins, hotel rooms, and deluxe suites in Icehotel 365
Opening icerooms in Icehotel 365
Cleaning public areas such as reception, restaurant, and office spaces
Take care of hotel laundry
Some cleaning may also occur in staff accommodations
Qualifications and skills
We are looking for someone who is thorough, self-reliant, and has a strong sense of service.
Experience in similar work in hotels or cleaning
Good communication skills in Swedish and/or English
Ability to work efficiently under pressure and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
Flexible and enjoys working in a team
Personal qualities
You are positive, committed, and have an eye for details. You are proactive, can work independently, and are ready to go the extra mile to exceed our guests' expectations. Experience in the hospitality industry is advantageous but not required.
To be considered for this position, you must be an EU citizen or hold a valid work permit for Sweden.
Staff benefits
We care about our staff and offer several benefits. We encourage our staff to try our activities such as ice sculpting, northern light safari, and skiing.
We offer staff accommodation
Fixed-term employment from week 25 through week 33, at 100% full-time equivalent
Start date: Monday 15th of June, or according to agreement
Looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icehotel AB
(org.nr 556234-7426)
981 91 JUKKASJÄRVI (NORRBOTTENS) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Icehotel Jobbnummer
9862822