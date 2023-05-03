IB Science and Mathematics Teacher - Middle School
AB Parts & Paomees / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Parts & Paomees i Stockholm
Welcome to the International School of Kungsholmen. After several years as a subsection of the Vasa International School of Stockholm, we have become an independent candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program which opens doors for your future international teaching adventures!
We are currently looking for a full time Science and Mathematics teacher for our MYP students (age 12-16).
The position begins in August 2023.
The International School of Kungsholmen is an independent primary and middle school with an English profile and international focus. The school belongs to AB Parts & Paomees, which also owns Europaskolan Södermalm and Vasa International School of Stockholm. The school was founded in 1998 and has for several years been authorized by the International Baccalaureate® (IB) to conduct teaching according to the Primary Years Program (PYP) and the Middle Years Program (MYP).
Our school follows the curriculum of the International Baccalaureate program which focuses on global mindedness, student agency, and a focus on inquiring into various thematic units. The International School of Kungsholmen is composed mainly of international staff who are dedicated to their subject areas and in furthering their development by incorporating new technology, philosophies, and lesson ideas into their teaching. Our class sizes are small, and our students are highly motivated.
As a teacher with us, you should be interested in:
Create engaging and hands-on lessons that are aligned with the International Baccalaureate program for science and math.
Develop assessment methods that align with the IB curriculum and track student progress.
Collaborate with other staff members to ensure a successful program.
Create a positive and engaging learning environment that fosters student growth and development.
Work with international contexts and global-mindedness.
Educate students to develop student agency and critical-thinking skills.
Develop your understanding of the International Baccalaureate pedagogy, methodology, and didactics.
Your duties will be as follows:
In your role as a science educator, you are expected to follow the framework of the IB curriculum at our international school in Kungsholmen.
In your role as a mathematics teacher, you are expected to teach students in our Bilingual IB Program within the framework of both the IB and LGR22 curriculum at our Vasa campus at Luntmakargatan 101.
You are expected to plan and implement Units of Inquiry that are relevant and motivating for our students.
You are expected to use English as the language of instruction. An understanding of Swedish is beneficial for our students in the bilingual section.
You are expected to collaborate with our teachers in both our primary years and middle years programs.
You are expected to collaborate and plan with a teaching team at least once a week. The meetings are structured on a weekly basis. Planning and meetings are held in English.
If you are passionate about teaching science and math, creating engaging lessons, and fostering student growth and development, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01
E-post: alanna.hickel@vasaintschool.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Parts & Paomees
(org.nr 556702-5696)
Stadshagsvägen 7 (visa karta
)
112 50 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
International School of Kungsholmen Kontakt
MYP Coordinator
Katarina Dybeck katarina.dybeck@vasaintschool.se Jobbnummer
7728860