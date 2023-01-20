IB Mathematics Teacher Middle Year Programme /åk 6-9 matematiklärare
AB Parts & Paomees / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Parts & Paomees i Stockholm
Welcome to Vasa International School of Stockholm. We are an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, which opens doors for your future international teaching adventures!
We are currently looking for a part time (80%) Mathematics teacher. A possibility to work full time (100%) exists with the expectation to work with our younger age groups.
The position is until June 2023 with a possibility of extension.
Vasa International School of Stockholm is an independent primary and middle school with both bilingual and international classes. The school belongs to AB Parts & Paomees, which also owns Europaskolan Södermalm. The school was founded in 1998 and has for several years been authorized by the International Baccalaureate® (IB) to conduct teaching according to the Primary Years Program (PYP) and the Middle Years Program (MYP).
Our classes are small with motivated students. The atmosphere at the school is characterized as family-like and friendly. We work towards a safe school environment, where our students are given the opportunity to grow into responsible world citizens.
As a teacher with us, you should be interested in:
working with a common vision and an established professional language.
building collegial trust as a prerequisite for collegial learning and planning.
collaborative planning with colleagues.
working in an international context with people from all over the world.
educating students to become critically- thinking, and responsible world citizens.
support our students academics by motivating them in a positive way and at the same time have high expectations
building a positive relationship with students in all ages
working on the basis of the International Baccalaureate framework for the Middle Year Program.
developing yourself in International Baccalaureate® pedagogy, methodology and didactics.
Your duties will be as follows:
As a Mathematics teacher, you are expected to teach students in our Bilingual IB Programme at our Vasa campus, Luntmakargatan 101.
As a Mathematics teacher, you are expected to work with the Middle Year Programme, MYP1-4
You are expected to work with the International Baccalaureate MYP curriculum and the Swedish National Curriculum LGR22.
As a Mathematics teacher you are expeted to plan and implement Units of Inquiry that are relevant and motivating for our students.
You are expected to use English and/or Swedish as the language of instruction.
You are expected to collaborate daily with the other Mathematics teachers within the organization.
You are expected to collaborate and plan with a teaching team at least once a week. The meetings are structured on a weekly basis. Planning and meetings are held in English.
As a teacher at Vasa International, you are expected to be open to new pedagogical ideas and willing to participate in collegial learning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12
E-post: katarina.dybeck@vasaintschool.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MYP Mathematics Spring 2023". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Parts & Paomees
(org.nr 556702-5696), https://www.vasainternationalschoolofstockholm.com/en-GB
Luntmakargatan 101 (visa karta
)
113 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vasa International School Of Stockho Kontakt
Vice Principal / MYP Coordinator
Katarina Dybeck katarina.dybeck@vasaintschool.se Jobbnummer
7363597