IB Diploma Programme Coordinator, Deputy Head and Teacher - Älmhults kommun, Chefer UTB - Pedagogchefsjobb i Älmhult
IB Diploma Programme Coordinator, Deputy Head and Teacher
Älmhults kommun, Chefer UTB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Älmhult
2021-07-06
Älmhult Municipality is in an expansive phase of development, and its population is growing like never before. We need employees who are committed to making an active contribution to the development of the municipality. Älmhult combines the advantages of a small town with a unique international atmosphere. It is easy to live here and most things are close by. Good communications make commuting easy.
WORK TASKS
The DP Coordinator will be dedicated to the Programme standards and practices of the IB.
Programme standards and practices (PSP) contains the foundational set of principles for schools and the IB to ensure quality and fidelity in the implementation of the programmes.
The DP Coordinator will lead programme development.
Coordinators help the school community to learn how to think about learning, teaching and development in a holistic and thematic way that fits the schools context. Grouping practices for programme development encourages coordinators to view the standards and practices not simply as a list of requirements but as building blocks to build and define a schools ecosystem using the elements of IB philosophy and pedagogy.
The main responsibilities in the job are:
collaborate and assist the principal,
collaborate with the management team responsible for the implementation of the DP,
be the educational leader and coordinator of the DP team,
be the contact person for the IB regarding the DP programme,
be part of the student care team,
registering and administrating grades and report cards,
collaborate with the study- and career counselour,
be a contact for parents with children in the DP programme,
All documentation and communication is carried out in English and/or Swedish
At Haganässkolan as DP Coordinator you are also Deputy Head responsible for the IB Diploma Programme. You will be the nearest manager to teachers in the IB team of approximately 6-8 teachers. You are responsible for a healthy work environment and the teachers professional development. You are also responsible for the IB budget.
You are an ambitious educator with a passion for education and students well being. You like working closely with colleagues to constantly improve methods and practices. You like the idea of working in an international environment in a Swedish context. You believe in the teaching methods and philosophy espoused by the IB. You strive to build positive relationships with students and colleagues. You take pride in your students' accomplishments. You are a social and positive person that enjoys spending time with a close-knit group of colleagues. You enjoy the creative elements of teaching and aim to use your creativity to inspire others. You are flexible and enjoy a fast working pace. You have proficiency in written and spoken English. You have proficiency in written and spoken Swedish.
QUALIFICATIONS
Qualifications are listed in terms of preference:
Fluent in English speaking, writing, and listening
Teaching certificate in Sweden in the specific subject at the high school/upper secondary level
Teaching certificate from outside of Sweden in the appropriate subject and age-level that can be validated by the University and College Swedish authority (uhr.se)
Relevant IB DP professional development courses
IB Examiner in the specific subject
University degree in the specific subject
Expertise/experience in the specific subject and experience in teaching the specified subject.
Ideally, you can teach Visual Arts but we can consider other subjects as well.
OTHER
Interviews and/or hiring will take place on a rolling basis.
Prior to employing an individual, a check will be made of whether they have a criminal record.
Here you can read more about our values: http://www.almhult.se/vardegrund
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full-time. 50% teaching 50% Coordination/Dep. Head. Inform us if you are interested only in 50% Coordination/Dep. Head. Permanent employment, commencement: 2021-08-16 August 16th or according to agreement with the hiring manager.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
According to agreement.
