IAM and Security Architect in Gothenburg
2023-06-21
We are looking for IAM and security architect for one of our clients in Gothenburg! You will be a Goismo employee and this will be your first assignment of many.
Goismo is specialized in many competencies in the automotive and telecom domain. As an employee with us, you get a lot of opportunities to grow professionally and at the same time you will get a competitive salary, health benefits and insurances.
Working with Goismo will be more than just a job, we all work as a close knit team and take care of our employees. We have planned for several activities for the year which includes lunch meetings and other fun activities where you can increase your social network and share the knowledge at the same time.
Roles and Responsibilities:
The position is for IAM and security architect with one of our clients where you will be responsible for,
Providing advanced architecture and engineering support to automate and administrator identity and compliance requirements into all enterprise information systems.
Driving planning and execution of identity management roadmaps and technology enhancements.
Creating and maintaining standards surrounding documentation related to identity processes, procedure, and infrastructure.
Assessing current applications and architecture to ensure current implementations align with industry guidelines, best practices, and management approved standards.
Architect planning for implementing management's directives in most secure manners with least disruption.
Assisting various IT departments with design, implementation and troubleshooting of security technologies. Providing security guidance and requirements to technology teams when no solution is currently available.
Maintenance of authentication directories, Microsoft LDAP, IAM/IDAM including CA SiteMinder Single Sign On, Reverse Proxy (RP) Configurations and the User directories.
Job Requirements:
10 years of dedicated identity administration and governance experience.
10 years of information technology administration experience or equivalent combination of work and educational experiences.
5 - 6 years Designing and implementing identity solutions.
Intermediate to advanced knowledge of identity technologies and concepts.
Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Active Directory, Single-Sign On (SSO), and Federated Identities.
Proven knowledge of identity frameworks and the deployment of various identity models within an enterprise setting.
Enhances security team accomplishments and competence by planning delivery of solutions; answering technical and procedural questions for less experienced team members; teaching improved processes; mentoring team members.
Plan security systems by evaluating identity technologies; developing requirements for identity governance, automated administration, designs public key infrastructures (PKIs), including use of certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures as well as hardware and software; adherence to industry standards.
Prepares system security reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
Lead Security Operations engagement with application and business owners who consume IAM services.
Enhances department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
