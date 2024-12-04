Hydrogen Account Manager
KraftPowercon Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Ale Visa alla säljarjobb i Ale
2024-12-04
, Alingsås
, Vårgårda
, Lilla Edet
, Essunga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KraftPowercon Sweden AB i Ale
, Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
KraftPowercon is a global leader in industrial power conversion. Our innovative solutions, products, and services have helped customers since 1935, and today hydrogen is one of the key areas of our offer for the future.
The hydrogen industry is growing quickly, billions of dollars are invested globally - and this is only the beginning. Already, many prospects show great interest in our offer, and this is where you come in. We need a business-oriented technical Senior Account Manager to grow our hydrogen business - a fantastic chance to be part of the much-needed transition to a CO2-neutral society. Are you the right person for this very rewarding challenge?
If yes, you will join a company that is focused on growing sales in a fast-paced industry, enabled by a range of power supply products and solutions for electrolysers in Hydrogen manufacturing. Our company culture is open, supportive and results oriented and the role will be set in a cross regional and cross functional organization.
What you will do
You will be in charge of prospecting, acquiring and growing some of the most important hydrogen accounts. This calls for a strong ability to build and nurture relationships a good understanding of value selling techniques and experience of technical project sales. As lead contact, you are responsible for the customer interactions through the sales process from prospecting to project delivery.
Summary of responsibilities and tasks
Researching, identifying, and converting prospects into prominent accounts.
Building solid relations and understanding the customers' strategic directions.
Supporting the customers' purchase processes (identifying needs, providing a solution, making proposals, negotiating, and closing deals).
Prepare sales presentations, and proposals, and perform product/service demonstrations as necessary.
Achieve sales opportunity targets and ensure customer satisfaction.
Represent KraftPowercon to prospective customers, acting as the first point of contact in the sales process.
Does this sound like you?
You have worked several years with customer accounts in an international B2B environment, and you have experience working with high-power systems, like rectifiers and transformers, or have a degree in Electrical Engineering. Experience of the Hydrogen market or renewable energy is highly preferred.
The role requires international traveling and excellent command of English language in both writing and speaking.
As a person, you take ownership of your work, care about high quality deliveries and know how to manage several projects in parallel with excellent results.
We won't let you down!
That's our customer promise, and it applies to you as well. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14
E-post: jenny.ridderstrale@kraftpowercon.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Hydrogen Account Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KraftPowercon Sweden AB
(org.nr 556344-3141)
Bruksvägen (visa karta
)
445 02 SURTE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Jenny Ridderstråle jenny.ridderstrale@kraftpowercon.com +46729642840 Jobbnummer
9044912