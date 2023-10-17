Hvdc Valve Site Supervisor
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Ludvika Visa alla byggjobb i Ludvika
2023-10-17
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader to engage, develop, grow our people to enable connection to purpose, people, potential and performance.
Your responsibilities
Your main mission will be to supervise installations on site.
Most of your time will also be dedicated to managing commissioning, maintenance and assessments of valves.
Your work involves on-time delivery, reporting, reading drawings as well as sharing experiences and providing feedback from site.
You hold HSE on a high standard and act with integrity in following HSE rules and regulations. You are a role model for your colleagues and clients on site.
You will be living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You need to be a European citizen for this position.
You hold a high school diploma along with good computer skills.
A background in electrical or mechanical engineering, is qualifying.
Experience from business travels and visiting sites as well as knowledge in our products are additional qualifications.
Proficiency in English is a must, written and spoken alike, whereas Swedish and additional languages are a plus.
Most important is your personality. You are a natural leader and set a good example - both on and off sites, especially in putting safety first.
Equally essential is your ability to take initiative, work hands-on, deliver in time, and handle high-paced periods.
You are willing to travel - far, often and on short notice.
Adding your great interpersonal skills, learning focus and flexibility, you have what it takes to successfully take on this position.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 19th of November! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anton Bihl, anton.bihl@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. . All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8196823