Hvdc Internal Project Manager
2024-08-13
We are seeking a Project Manager to support the HVDC organization in implementing new solutions and systems in a structured and efficient manner. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that all implementations are carried out in accordance with established guidelines and recommendations, and will act as the project manager driving change and serving as the interface between HVDC and IT.
Your Responsibilities
Support the HVDC organization in implementing new solutions and systems, ensuring that all implementations are carried out in a structured and efficient manner and in accordance with established guidelines and recommendations.
Act as the project manager driving change, overseeing the implementation process from start to finish, develop and manage project plans, timelines, and budgets to ensure successful implementation.
Serve as the interface between HVDC and IT, and collaborate with stakeholders to identify and prioritize implementation requirements.
Provide training and support to end-users to ensure a smooth transition to new systems and processes.
Identify and mitigate risks associated with implementation, and develop contingency plans as needed.
Ensure that all implementations are documented and lessons learned are captured and shared with the organization.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
Strong project management skills and previous experience in project management, with a focus on IT implementations.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and a proven track record of successfully implementing new solutions and systems.
Strong understanding of IT systems and processes, including software development, testing, and deployment.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with a focus on delivering high-quality results under tight deadlines.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
Last day to apply is August 28th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lars Lindgren, lars.lindgren@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Lars Lindgren, lars.lindgren@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
