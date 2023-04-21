Human Factors Engineer
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
Now there's a unique opportunity for you to join a team dedicated to the mission to save and sustain life at Baxter R&D in Lund. Make a positive impact in your day-to-day work and innovate the future of health care with us at Baxter!
We have an open position in our Human Factors team. The team is a part of the R&D organization that supports the Renal Care business unit. Within the team we provide Human Factors activities in all product phases, innovation initiatives, new product development and improvement programs for existing therapy systems. The team currently consists of 3 full time employees and 1 consultant in Lund and 1 full time employee in Medolla, Italy. We cooperate very closely with the Human Factors team based in USA.
Baxter is a global company with R&D sites at multiple locations in the world; competences and capabilities are spread over the different R&D sites, and you will commonly collaborate with colleagues across several of these R&D sites (ranging from Bangalore, India to Chicago, USA). Work assignments within the team are highly variable and we can promise you a work environment with exciting Human Factors challenges and variability in your day-to-day activities.
Summary
In this role as a Human Factors Engineer, you will directly influence the usability and the patients/user's perception of the Baxter products. You will contribute to the development of safe, easy to use and appealing products. Within the role as a Human Factors Engineer, you will apply human factors engineering principles to the design, development, and testing of medical products.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
• Lead/support the human factors engineering work and research for medical devices and regulated healthcare products
• Actively participate in device program teams to ensure sound human factors principles are considered and implemented.
• Design and execute usability evaluations to secure safe and easy product use.
• Create and communicate project plans, tasks and deliverables and manage time to meet project deadlines. This includes reporting pertinent information at key milestones through clear, concise oral and written communications.
• Draw conclusions and make human factors recommendations based on a variety of technical inputs
• Advise on human factors topics across the organization.
• Participate in efforts to develop process and procedures that align to Baxter initiatives and relevant human factors standards.
• Provide technical supervision to less experienced human factors engineers.
Qualifications
You should have an open mindset, be curious and always seek to expand your knowledge base.
• Demonstrated understanding of User Centered design, human factors principles and application of human factors methods.
• Ability to provide technical leadership for human factors engineering activities.
• Ability to decompose complex problems into the actionable task list
• Strong organization- and communication skills, with the ability to interface with both technical and non-technical personnel.
• Able to work with a cross-functional team in a fast-paced environment.
• MSc degree in Human Factors Engineering or similar, with at least 2-4 years of practical experience.
Valuable skillsets include
• Experience from operating in a regulated environment, preferably in Medical Devices.
• Knowledge of international Human Factors standards (IEC 62366-1, IEC 60601-1-6 etc.) and guidance's.
• Experience from UX Research, UX Design, Interaction Design or Industrial Design during development of devices or digital applications.
What we offer
• Make positive impact on a daily basis - Work at a company that maintains and develops products and services that saves and sustains life
• Unique and continued personal development opportunities - Be a part of a diverse and highly experienced R&D team
• Work in a global setting with colleagues from all around the world - Experience the rewards from collaboration across nationalities and cultures
• Be a part of an R&D site with unique therapy system knowledge - A site recognized for its competent engineers and the innovation we bring to the company
• Possibility for a flexible work setup - Combine work at the office with work from home
• Join a company recognized for Best Place to Work, Ethics & Compliance and its dedication to Inclusion and Diversity.
