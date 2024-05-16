HSE Specialist at Kedali
We are looking for an ambitious and passionate HSE Specialist to join Kedali Sweden AB. Our HSE Specialist plays a crucial role in ensuring workplace safety for all employees by implementing health and safety standards and leading our systematic work environment work.
About the Role
As an HSE Specialist at Kedali, your main responsibilities will include conducting risk assessments and establishing work methods, creating necessary training documentation, and reporting key figures within HSE. You will also monitor and follow up on the workplace 's work and safety environment, and be responsible for updating the safety and health plan. You will represent the company in HSE matters, lead and coordinate "Safety rounds," and ensure "Secure Job Analysis" for critical tasks, as well as ensuring compliance with existing health, safety, and environmental requirements. Coordinating local fire protection work and controlling incidents such as fires, accidents, or other critical situations are also part of this role. Additionally, you will coordinate all chemical management from procurement to waste disposal.
About You
We are looking for someone with a university degree or professional qualification in HSE, or a high school diploma combined with relevant experience in the field. You should have at least three years of experience in a similar role, and experience in the construction or manufacturing industry is advantageous. Training in BAM and SAM is considered a merit. Fluent proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish is required.
As the HSE Specialist will be the point of contact for stakeholders within and outside the organization regarding safety and environmental issues, strong communication skills are important. We also appreciate candidates who enjoy collaborating with others, can work in a structured manner, and are solution-oriented.
About Kedali
Kedali is one of the world 's largest manufacturers of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within various segments of the battery industry. The Chinese branch of Kedali was established in 1996. In recent years, the company has begun expanding into the European market to meet the growing demand for batteries for electronic vehicles. Kedali Sweden AB is a strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå. Together, we are working towards a greener future with our talented team.
In this recruitment, Kedali is collaborating with Adecco. If you have any questions about the position or the application process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Johanna Forsell, at 073 684 71 65.
