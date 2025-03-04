HSE Manager
2025-03-04
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Are you driven by a passion for creating safe and compliant work environments? Do you thrive on proactively managing health, safety, and environmental risks? If so, NKT Alingsås has an exciting opportunity for you! We are seeking a dedicated HSE Manager to lead our efforts in maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.
Lead and inspire
In this role, you will stay ahead of the curve by keeping abreast of HSE laws and regulations, ensuring our site meets all legal requirements and reporting obligations. You will lead and inspire by maintaining and assessing our HSE management system, leading the local Safety Committee, and representing ALS at NKT Global HSE Councils.
Championing safety and quality
You will ensure compliance with quality processes and procedures, guaranteeing the safety of all personnel on-site. You will provide expert guidance to managers on HSE topics, addressing external stakeholder requirements and ensuring adherence to the Group HSE Policy. Additionally, you will prepare and present detailed reports to the Management Committee, including yearly reports, permit applications, and accident reports.
Key Responsibilities:
* Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep abreast of HSE laws and regulations, ensuring our site meets all legal requirements and reporting obligations.
* Lead and Inspire: Maintain and assess our HSE management system, lead the local Safety Committee, and represent ALS at NKT Global HSE and Environmental Councils.
* Financial Stewardship: Oversee HSE investments and control expenses to ensure financial efficiency.
* Champion Safety and Quality: Ensure compliance with quality processes and procedures, guaranteeing the safety of all personnel on-site.
* Advise and Support: Provide expert guidance to managers on HSE topics, addressing external stakeholder requirements and ensuring adherence to the Group HSE Policy.
* Comprehensive Reporting: Prepare and present detailed reports to the Management Committee, including yearly reports, permit applications, and accident reports.
Qualifications:
* Proven experience in HSE management.
* Strong knowledge of HSE laws and regulations.
* Excellent communication and leadership skills.
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Why Join Us? Be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking team where you can make a significant impact on creating a safer and more sustainable work environment. Enjoy opportunities for professional growth and development in a role that is both challenging and rewarding.
If you are ready to take on this exciting opportunity, we would love to hear from you! Apply now and help us make a difference in the world of health, safety, and environment.
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2025-03-31. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Hans Gronau hans.gronau@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Ellinor Dahlvid, ellinor.dahlvid@nkt.com
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6345-43214721". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Ellinor Dahlvid +46 766446862 Jobbnummer
9199059