HSE Area Lead
2024-01-16
Do you have years of experience as a HSE Area Lead? Do you thrive when managing and training subordinates in large-scale projects? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. In 2023, Fluor was ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years.
The construction of the new steel mill in Boden have now started, which is going to produce green steel. Fluor Corporation have been given the honor to lead the construction. This position will be on site in Boden, project H2 Green Steel.
Day to Day and Strategic Activities Include:
• Manage and train subordinates assigned to different health, safety and environment (HSE) activities
• Confirm project site adheres to Company and regulatory HSE standards and guidelines
• Conduct onsite risk assessment and mitigation
• Make decisions independently on engineering problems and methods relating to HSE using advanced techniques, modifications and extensions of theories.
• Provide input for HSE permit preparation on projects by maintaining expert knowledge of current guidelines and regulations
• Develop, customize, and supervise the implementation of HSE programs
• Supervise the development of approaches and solutions to HSE-related issues including managing investigations of accidents etc.
• Maintain compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, and global standards
• Adhere to and support Fluor's Health, Safety & Environmental and Sustainability Policies
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• Accredited three-year degree or global equivalent in applicable field of study and five-years of work-related experience.
• Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.
We are looking for someone who demonstrates the capability to run a medium to large project, while being responsible for HSE issues. It is a requirement that you can communicate effectively with management, coworkers, clients etc. It is important that you can learn and apply knowledge of applicable local, state, and federal guidelines. You have a high critical thinking and organization skills. The ability to attend to details and work in a time-effective manner.
This recruitmentprocess is managed by StudentConsulting, but you're employed directly by Fluor Sweden Filial. Recruitment selection and interviews are on-going and the position can be filled before last date to apply. Thereby apply today!
If you have any further questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Robin Bozan by email: Robin.bozan@studentconsulting.comOm företaget
