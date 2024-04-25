HSE Admin
H2GS AB / Administratörsjobb / Boden Visa alla administratörsjobb i Boden
2024-04-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
HSE Admin
Are you a master of coordination, organization, and administration? We're looking for a dynamic individual to join our site in Boden as an HSE Admin. Serving as the central hub for the HSE team, here's what you'll be responsible for:
Responsibilities:
Coordine activities and communications within the HSE team, and manage the flow of incoming and outgoing documentation.
Manage Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) as a super user, overseeing the reception, prioritization, and distribution of reports, ensuring timely resolution and closure. Reports may include risk observation, incident reports, and accident reports.
Generate statistical data and reports, collaborating closely with the Project HSE Manager for presentation to the management team and investors.
Develop materials such as toolbox talks, Safety Culture Assessment (SCA) materials, and lessons learned.
Facilitate meetings by coordinating and taking notes.
Serve as a key liaison and managing systems like Infobric and Sistec.
Requirements:
Demonstrable experience in administrative or coordinating roles, preferably within the construction industry but not a must.
Familiarity with construction industry tools such as ACC, Infobric, and Sistec is highly advantageous.
Great organizational skills and a keen eye for detail.
Adaptability and flexibility are important, as you'll thrive in an environment where things are constantly evolving.
Proficiency in English is a must.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Jobbnummer
8639048