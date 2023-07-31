Hris Support Specialist - Landskrona
2023-07-31
HRIS Support Specialist
Can you bring an innovative approach into our HRIS journey? Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of!
What you would do as our HRIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST
You will be part of a Team reporting to our HR Information System Manager for the Entrance System Division, Martin Wall. The Team is supporting our Colleagues around the globe with their requests regarding and adjacent to our Global HRIS, Success factors (internally branded GPS, Global People Solutions). Support requests relate to everything from user error, system functionality, data inconsistencies, integration errors, process questions etc. Key responsibilities besides resolving requests will be HR data analytics, master data management, reporting and auditing. We use most modules in the Success factors suite, and we are three years into a global rollout, so the successful candidate will have the opportunity to see the whole system as well as suggest operational improvement areas. In addition to this, the HRIS Support Specialist will be responsible for undertaking wider GPS support activities, such as delivering training, supporting and coaching our HR Colleagues and Managers.
You would also:
Resolve incoming HRIS-related support requests from local HR, managers and employees, Tier 1 and 2
Perform HR data analysis and reporting
Interact and cooperate with our Global GPS Admins regarding requests that require escalation
Undertake other GPS support activities, such as coaching and training users, developing user guides and acting as a system expert
Conduct audits on employee data to ensure that it is appropriately maintained and correctly stored
Supporting the HRIS Manager with future GPS module rollouts, go-lives, data migration, engagement activities and any ad-hoc tasks as required.
Provide support and insights to the organization with the overarching goal to improve the adoption of GPS in the Division
Act as a trusted advisor to the Business.
We are looking for someone who:
has proven experience with data analytics and reporting
has interest in working within the HR Analytics sector, including Compensation and Benefits
can visualize data and report clearly
With their customer-oriented approach can create a supportive environment for our internal colleagues
Is able to explain the technical aspects of the system using a non-technical language
Enjoys interacting with stakeholders globally, coaching and providing training
Thrives in a people-focused role
Is fluent in written and spoken English
It's a great opportunity for any data analysis enthusiast who wishes to have a role that is people-oriented.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait!
We accept applications until 31st August 2023.
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Daria Skucha, our Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Daria.Skucha@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona
261 44 LANDSKRONA
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB
