Hris Specialist To Rusta - Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB - Administratörsjobb i Upplands Väsby
Hris Specialist To Rusta
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Upplands Väsby
2021-06-29
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning erbjuder ett komplett utbud av bemannings- och rekryteringstjänster. Vi rekryterar och hyr ut alltifrån studenter till yrkesverksamma akademiker med mångårig erfarenhet och specialistkompetens. Våra uppdrag är främst inom juridik, ekonomi, HR, marknad och administration.
We are looking for an ambitious HR Information System (HRIS) Specialist who will help us build and continuously use our internal HR master data tools to support our business growth.
The Role
As an HRIS Specialist, you will be the primary support for our global HR data systems, mainly focused on Talentsoft and Quinyx. You will provide technical guidance, training and direction on the administration of the HR tools and systems, as well as manage permissions and local custom settings for local country use.
This role will perform a variety of day-to-day administrative HRIS tasks and play a key role in developing mature and accurate global HR data. An essential part of our HR groundwork. You work closely with key system users, within HR but also through-out the company to ensure data integrity, testing system changes, writing reports and presenting the outcome as well as analyzing data flows for process improvement opportunities and system maintenance. As the system owner, you will also drive and support the implementation of new HR tools and add-on modules to existing platforms.
We are looking for
We are looking for someone who will not only support the implementation, administration and usage of our HR systems but also someone who enjoys extracting and compiling complex reports, perform data analysis and communicate insights to stakeholders. No two days look the same!
You will work in a team dedicated to make Rusta the most trusted and leading low price retailer in Europe, and you will be one out of 14 HR professionals around the globe aiming to contribute from your own area of expertise. This position reports to Manager Payroll & HR Support and are based at the Swedish head office in Upplands Väsby.
Your background and who you are
Have at least two years of experience working in an HRIS or HR Systems role;
Have experience providing technical support and training on internal tools, and have a basic understanding of technical complexities;
Can review the design structure of the HR System and ensure it is adapted well to local HR department needs while maintaining a global standard;
Can prioritize tasks, manage backlog, and evaluate project progress within a global, dynamic environment;
Have an understanding of data analytics and quantitative reporting utilizing relevant tools such as PowerBI, Microsoft Excel (or similar);
Have analytical and problem-solving skills towards HR technology and solutions;
Speak and write Swedish and English fluently, another Nordic language is an advantage but not a pre-requisite
Apply for the position
We look forward receiving your application as soon as possible but no later than 5th of August. If you have any questions, please contact our recruitment Consultant at Jurek HR, Ylva Ottosson at ylva.ottosson@jurek.se or +46 733 914108
About Rusta
Rusta is the retail chain that offers a wide range of home and leisure products at surprisingly low prices. We want our customers to feel welcome, be inspired and find it fun to shop with us. At Rusta, we make it easy for many people to buy good quality products at the best price. The first department store was opened in 1986 in Gävle and today Rusta has over 160 department stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany.
Rusta works long-term to increase awareness of social and environmental responsibility, to ensure a high quality of our products and at the same time contribute to a more sustainable society
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Jobbnummer
5837526
