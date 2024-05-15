Hris Specialist To Lkab
2024-05-15
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2024-06-12
Are you interested in being a part of a dynamic, professional team and passionate about working actively with enhancing processes and developing our common Human Resource Information System?
About the role
As one of our HRIS Specialist, you will manage and develop our common digitalized HR processes in Workday and other HR systems together with process owners and business partners. You will be part of HR Core & Application team with the goal to unify and simplify the HR technology portfolio to support the Business.
Primary parts included in this role are:
Collaborate closely with HR and other departments to understand their needs and help develop efficient processes.
Design, implement, and deploy HR Technology and improve our HR processes to support and meet business goals and objective.
Configure Workday HCM functionality to support various HR processes.
Perform Workday system administration including business process configuration, tenant configuration, data loads, integration, test lead and release analysis.
Analyzing information and determining needed actions related to information quality, as well as reporting and conducting error checking.
Support the accuracy and integrity of data by supporting risk and audit activities.
Identify and prioritize enhancements to improve user experience and maintain system optimization.
Participate in different projects connected to HR and assigned tasks.
About the team
In our team we have divided the work into different areas of expertise:
Core (Employee Lifecycle processes such as Joiner, Movers, Leavers)
Recruiting & Onboarding
Compensation & Benefits
Talent, Performance, WFP & Learning
Report, Data Governance & Security
Expence & Workforce Management
Our team members are expected to have basic knowledge within all areas while specializing in at least one.
This is what you bring with you
You have experience of working within HR operations and a genuine interest in Digital solutions, or experience of Digital solutions and a genuine interest in HR solutions.
Pre knowledge in Workday as a system is preferable but not mandatory.
To thrive and develop with us, we see that you are a team player that is problem solving, innovative and results driven with a strong attention to detail. We expect you to both provide assistance and seek help when necessary. Your communication style is clear and engaging, effectively simplifying complex information for everyone's understanding, both co-workers and customers.
Within our team we work closely with Business, HR & IT organizations, it's expected to have good communications skills to be fluent in Swedish and English (both verbally and in writing).
Join our fantastic team and cultivate relationships across LKAB!
What you get
Health care and study support, as well as access to an art club, leisure club, mountain huts and family activities.
Part of the group's reward program.
Enhanced parental allowance of up to 90% of regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Help and support in case of illness or in matters of work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Reimbursement for dental care and terminal glasses.
Possibility to apply for scholarships for studies for both you and your children.
Opportunity to join our pension and insurance program with preferential rates.
More information
You will be located in one of our offices in Kiruna, Gällivare, Luleå or Stockholm. Regular traveling to Kiruna is expected for employees located elsewhere.
Full time assignment starting as soon as possible.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter, by June 12th, 2024, at the latest.
For more information about the position, please contact Head of department Carola Fagervall: carola.fagervall@lkab.com
or at +46 70-342 19 88.
Union Contacts:
Kiruna/Svappavaara
Sakari Alanko, Unionen, 0980-725 08
Ingegerd Kyrö, Ledarna, 0980-710 50
Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, 0980-718 79
Malmberget/Luleå
Katarina Paganus, Unionen, 0970-762 98
Annika Taavoniku, SACO-klubben, 0970-795 32
Annica Kaati, Ledarna, 0970-767 65
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
