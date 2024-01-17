HR-specialist in Telemarketing
Axo Group is a FinTech company founded in 2008, supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority. We are operating across the Nordics with a team of 180 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. We assist thousands of customers monthly in optimizing their personal finances by comparing loan offers from 37 banks and lenders.
Are you ready to shape the future of HR in a fast-growing fintech company with a strong emphasis on telemarketing? At Axo Finans, we are at the forefront of the fintech industry, and we are expanding rapidly. As we place great focus on telemarketing, we are now looking for an HR specialist who can play a crucial role in our growth journey.
In this exciting position, you will be the main driving force behind recruitment activities and HR projects within our telemarketing department. Your expertise in both recruiting and HR initiatives will be critical as we navigate the dynamic landscape of the fintech industry. This is a unique opportunity to join a company where your HR skills will directly contribute to our success.
Responsibilities
• Conducting interviews and matching candidates within our Telemarketing department
• End-to-end recruiting
• Coordinating and assisting our onboarding programs.
• Work proactively with our set KPIs in recruitment and HR matters.
• Automate and quality-assure our recruitment work in telemarketing.
• Contributing to relevant HR projects in Telemarketing.
• Participating in candidate activities, seminars, and events.
• Ensuring initiatives to enhance our Employer Brand to reach the target group.
Qualifications and Experience
To succeed in this role, we anticipate that you possess an academic background in HR or equivalent experience, preferably with exposure to recruitment or HR within a sales organization. Ideally, you are at the early stages of your career with 2-3 years of experience in Recruitment and want to develop your skills in HR. It is crucial that you have a fluent command of Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Personal Characteristics
As an individual, we value your self-driven, structured approach, and your ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. A consultative approach is essential, where adaptability and efficiency are key. Persistence, a willingness to take on challenges, and the determination to ensure a sustainable structure in recruitment work for the sales department are highly appreciated.
What we offer
• 25 paid vacation days
• 5000 SEK/year in Wellness Allowance
• Pension
• Phone & computer
• Pleasant offices located in central Stockholm.
• Breakfast Monday-Friday from 8-9 am
• A performance-driven privately-owned company with ambitious goals and international aspirations. Short decision-making processes and a quick turnaround from idea to execution.
If this aligns with your career goals, submit your application today! For questions, feel free to contact Nordic Talent Acquisition Manager Malin Indal at mai@axogroup.com
