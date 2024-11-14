HR Tech Specialist to Akind Group
If you're ready to make an impact and shape the future of People technology, this is the role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Are you passionate about leveraging technology to transform People processes? As an HR Tech Specialist at Akind, you'll play a key role in optimizing People systems, driving automation together with the IT department and stakeholders, and ensuring data integrity. With a focus on innovation and operational efficiency, you'll directly contribute to Akind Group's growth and success in a fast-evolving business landscape. If you're ready to make an impact and shape the future of People technology, this is the role for you!
Job Description
Akind is seeking its first HR Tech Specialist to optimize People systems, drive automation, and improve data integrity and processes across the organization. This includes ensuring data accuracy and providing actionable insights to inform decision-making. You'll work closely with senior leadership and the IT team to implement technology solutions that align with Akind's goals, enhance operational efficiency, and support growth.
In this role, you will bridge the gap between HR and IT, optimizing workflows, improving user adoption, and ensuring compliance with data privacy and EU regulations. By leveraging data analytics, you'll track key People metrics, generate insights, and measure the impact on employee engagement and efficiency-all while aligning data to support business needs across the group. A solid understanding of HR processes, combined with tech interest, will guide the organization in its transformation.
The mission is to lead Akind's digital transformation in HR, focusing on the organization's needs rather than existing structures. You will evaluate current People systems and collaborate with IT to recommend future solutions. We're looking for someone humble and excited about the journey ahead-someone who can manage stakeholder relationships across departments and drive change with a focus on digital development and successful implementation.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Partner with Chief People & Sustainability Officer to align technology solutions with overall business goals, based on the needs of the stakeholders within the group and aligned with the overall strategy for the companies. You will ensure that the solution provided is innovative/at the forefront of technology. You keep track of the long-term plan and vision as the linking function.
• Identify opportunities in close cooperation with the business needs. In collaboration with the Tech organization automate People processes, reduce manual tasks, and enhance overall system efficiency.
• Understand the current system landscape within HR and ensure it covers all the companies' and stakeholders' needs. Add value by being involved in the implementation and maintenance of systems based on the optimization of people's processes, including technical support to People functions and employees on People tech-related issues, troubleshooting problems, and offering training on system use.
• Ensure compliance with legislation and reporting standards. Secure People data and metrics to provide insights into workforce metrics, performance trends, and talent analytics.
• In cooperation with our Application Manager and Procurement department, coordinate external People tech vendors for new and re-newed contracts, system upgrades, maintenance, and troubleshooting.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succeed in the HR Tech Specialist role, you must be a self-starter with the ability to work independently while also demonstrating strong strategic thinking. Strong collaboration skills and effective stakeholder management are key, as you will need to navigate diverse teams and business needs. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, precise, and capable of balancing humility with confidence-able to assertively drive your agenda while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to the needs of the organization. You should be poised to take ownership of your projects and have the interpersonal savvy to influence others without being overbearing, ensuring that your contributions align with the broader company goals.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Human Resources, Business, or a related field.
• 3-5 years experience in HRIS, HRMS, People technology, or System Management, with a focus on process automation, system optimization, and data management.
• Proficient in HRIS and HRMS management, data analytics, reporting tools, and system implementation.
• Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike
• Experience from an HRBP role and/or work with people data/processes is highly meritorious.
Our recruitment process
In this process Akind is working together with Winona, if you have any questions please contact Recruitment Responsible: Linda Lundgren at linda.lundgren@winonagroup.com
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
About the Company
Akind is a family of brands working together to unlock the growth potential of people and companies. Headquartered in Stockholm, the corporate group operates in six countries, with over 10,000 employees and sales exceeding EUR450 million. As Akind continues to grow, it focuses on driving innovation and preparing its people for tomorrow's workplace, empowering them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
Find out more about Akind and what it's like to work with them at www.akindgroup.com
If you're ready to make a significant impact by optimizing HR systems and supporting Akind's growth journey, we would love to hear from you. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
