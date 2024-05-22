Warehouse Facility Manager in Stockholm/Nykvarn
2024-05-22
Find out how you can reach your potential at BSH Home Appliances Group: As a leading manufacturer of home appliances and solutions, we encourage commitment and open-mindedness among our employees. With our global brands Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as our local brands, our focus truly is on innovation. And that doesn't just apply to our products and services, but also drives the way in which we cooperate, exchange ideas and organize our teams. Everyone is invited to make their individual contribution to our overall success. Join us now and give your career a home.BSH Home Appliances AB is looking for a Warehouse Facility Manager in Nykvarn!
Position:
• Facility Manager for warehouse in Nykvarn
• Operational and strategic role
• Located at the warehouse in Nykvarn
• Part of the Logistics Team Northern Europe
Tasks and Responsibilities:
• Manage rented warehouse building
• Ensure compliance with local Occupational Health and Safety requirements
• Maintain Fire protection and Security standards
• Oversee building and equipment maintenance
• Ensure adherence to the group's requirements
• Document processes
• Coordinate with colleagues from Nordic countries and Europe, authorities, landlords, and suppliers
• Personnel responsibility for 3 employees in Sweden
Experience, Education, and Personal Qualities:
• Several years of experience in Facility Management
• Experience in personnel responsibility
• Relevant post-secondary education, preferably a university degree
• Analytical and systematic approach
• Structured and meticulous
• Self-sufficient
• Communicative and enjoys networking
• Innovative and willing to develop
• Proficient in Swedish and English
• Good knowledge of Office Suite (Excel and PowerPoint)
• B driver's license
Application:
Submit your application as soon as possible.
Contact Recruiting Manager Gabriel Kaffman for questions: Gabriel.Kaffman@bshg.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20
http://www.bosch-home.se/
8697443