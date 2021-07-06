HR Specialist Recruitment - Saab AB - Administratörsjobb i Malmö

Saab AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö2021-07-06Saab Career Center is now hiring talented and experienced recruiter to our team based in Malmö!Your roleAre you our new recruitment specialist who will take on the challenge to be a part of our continuous journey? Are you a great communicator, extremely flexible and have the ability to cooperate with all sorts of people at all levels in a company? Then this is the role for you!As a recruiter at Career Center you'll be responsible for the recruiting process, which includes requirement profile, publishing ads, meetings with recruiting managers, perform interviews, assessment (personality and ability tests in our recruitment process together with the supplier Aon (Cut-e), security interview and references. You support the managers during the process. It is important that you have the ability to change your approach, but also your way of working!Frequently travels between Malmö and Karlskrona is required.Your profileTo be successful in the role you are a talented recruiter with experience from preferably larger companies. You have excellent communication skills in Swedish and English both verbal and written with experience from writing and editing ads. We believe that you are structured in your way of working and that you are flexible and persevering. You also have strong administrative skills, this is a big part of your role. You have to be a self-going person, have the ability to take initiative and get structure to your own work. This is extra important since you will be a part of a team where all your colleagues are based in different locations. At Saab we value constructive teamwork. You cooperate well with others, you like sharing your knowledge, experience, information and learning from others. You and the team support each other in your daily work to distribute the workload.Required skills:Our ideal recruiter holds an academic HR background, combined with work experience in screening, interviewing and assessing candidates. We want you to be certified in Aon/Cut-e.What you will be a part ofYou will work in an environment with highly skilled professionals and belong to a team with 15 persons located at different locations in Sweden. Career Center is responsible for all internal and external recruitments within Sweden. Your manager is located in Stockholm.Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them hereKindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. If you feel confident that you match the profile described above - please forward you application as soon as possible.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Permanent2021-07-06Not SpecifiedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-03SAAB AB5850669