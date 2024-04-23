HR Specialist Health and Safety
We are looking for a new colleague with a passion for Health and Safety!
Your role
As an OHS Development Manager in business area Surveillance you will work for a sustainable worklife in our organization, both strategically and support our operational business plan.
You will develop and drive the health and safety agenda in our business in Sweden as well as internationally. You will be a part of the Surveillance HR team and report to Head of HR for Surveillance.
Drive the development of the Health and Safety agenda within Surveillance
Contribute in development of Saab common processes and procedures
Improve the OHS work in accordance with processes, applicable laws and regulations
Support Line Managers and HR-team with interpretation and implementation of OHS ways of working
Establish and follow-up internal objectives and action plans
Participate in audits connected to ISO 45001
Cooperate with relevant stakeholders in Security, Environment and Quality departments to ensure compliance with legislation and processes
Point of contact and collaborate with local health provider
Point of contact towards relevant authorities
Support users in reporting and investigating work related incidents
Develop and drive the agenda for our internal health ambassadors
Your profile
Bachelor- Human Recourses or Master degree in Health and Safety
5 years experience within occupational health and safety, preferably international experience
Knowledge of requirements and legislations within occupational health and safety, including ISO 45001
Communication skills in both Swedish and English
Teamwork skills
Experience from change management, driving change
Ability to work both strategically and operationally
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
