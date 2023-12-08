HR Specialist - Tech Talent Partner
Sr. Tech Talent Partner
Please find our clients requirement for a Tech Talent Partner. They need extra support ASAP to 2024-11-30. Do not hesitate to apply!Key Responsibilities:
Talent Acquisition: Being responsible to End to End recruitment process, from tech Sourcing to salary negotiation. Heavy technical recruitment experience, specifically in cybersecurity, data, and technical architecture roles.
Recruitment Management: Handle the entire recruitment cycle, from initial outreach to final offer negotiation, experience in a high pace recruitment process
Stakeholder Collaboration: Partner closely with stakeholders to accurately understand and address their hiring needs and be a true advisor
Quality Assurance: Uphold high delivery standards, ensuring an exceptional hiring experience for all candidates.
Qualifications:
6-10 years of experience in tech recruitment.
Strong background in hiring of tech roles, preferably in cybersecurity, data, or technical architecture.
Proficiency in stakeholder management.
Expertise in sourcing through LinkedIn, Boolean searches on different technical platform such as GitHub etc
Ability to deliver results under tight deadlines.
