HR Service Partner - Stena Line Scandinavia AB - Administratörsjobb i Göteborg
HR Service Partner
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
Are you an administrative superstar with a passion for people?!
Become a part of transforming Europe's leading Ferry Company
At Stena Line, we believe everything is connected. By bringing people and goods together, we enable businesses and societies to grow. As a company, we are on an exciting journey driven by technology and new digital habits, developing our business to create outcomes that matter to our customers.
Stena Line's HR Service Centre is for Sweden a function based in Gothenburg, who have a crucial part to play in our employees journey. They are a team of individuals focused on providing 1st line HR advice, managing and resolving employee enquiries and queries. Now we are now looking for a HR Service Partner to join the team.
What will you do?
Our fantastic employees have a lot of questions, can you believe it?! That's where you come in! As a HR Service Partner you will be the first point of contact for all our employees as well as managers in all HR matters. The role will also actively support the People & Communications Team (HR, Manning & Payroll) in the provision of an expert, efficient and effective HR administration service to ensure efficient delivery of the HR Strategic agenda.
Some of your key responsibilities:
First point of contact to HR for Stena Line Sweden employees and managers regarding general HR matters related to employment, collective agreements, leave, benefits, HR routines and policies, etc.
Create and issue Employment Contracts (Shore)
Create certificate of employment
Admin & Payroll processes for new starts
Update personnel files
Initiate and assist in work permit processes
Assist in administration regarding internal training and educations
Update Employee Guide and StenAwards
Handle digital employee archive
Coding invoices from parts of the HR organisation
Purchase of office supplies for HR
Who are you?
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. It is important that you are a flexible person who is willing to take on many different tasks and enjoy working with administration. You are keen on getting things done but at the same time detail oriented and structured. You are open to new conditions and challenges. You are also trustworthy and deliver on what you have promised. Your positive attitude and approachability will be a great success as well as your ability to connect with people.
The must-haves:
HR Support & Administrative experience
Good knowledge in excel and experience in processing statistic data
Good knowledge in English, written and spoken
Interested?
This is a temporary position, for one year, full-time based in Gothenburg within our HR Shared Services Team. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application as soon as possible but no later than 18th of April, 2021. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Maria Bennelind, HR manager Shared Services, at maria.bennelind@stenaline.com or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Frida Berntsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, frida.berntsson@stenaline.com.
About Stena Line
As the leader of sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 4300 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company. We believe it is up to us where we want to go next and how far we want to go. The journey starts with us.
Working at Stena Line means having a safe and stable workplace and a great work-life balance. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Stena Line Scandinavia AB
Jobbnummer
5674364
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
Are you an administrative superstar with a passion for people?!
Become a part of transforming Europe's leading Ferry Company
At Stena Line, we believe everything is connected. By bringing people and goods together, we enable businesses and societies to grow. As a company, we are on an exciting journey driven by technology and new digital habits, developing our business to create outcomes that matter to our customers.
Stena Line's HR Service Centre is for Sweden a function based in Gothenburg, who have a crucial part to play in our employees journey. They are a team of individuals focused on providing 1st line HR advice, managing and resolving employee enquiries and queries. Now we are now looking for a HR Service Partner to join the team.
What will you do?
Our fantastic employees have a lot of questions, can you believe it?! That's where you come in! As a HR Service Partner you will be the first point of contact for all our employees as well as managers in all HR matters. The role will also actively support the People & Communications Team (HR, Manning & Payroll) in the provision of an expert, efficient and effective HR administration service to ensure efficient delivery of the HR Strategic agenda.
Some of your key responsibilities:
First point of contact to HR for Stena Line Sweden employees and managers regarding general HR matters related to employment, collective agreements, leave, benefits, HR routines and policies, etc.
Create and issue Employment Contracts (Shore)
Create certificate of employment
Admin & Payroll processes for new starts
Update personnel files
Initiate and assist in work permit processes
Assist in administration regarding internal training and educations
Update Employee Guide and StenAwards
Handle digital employee archive
Coding invoices from parts of the HR organisation
Purchase of office supplies for HR
Who are you?
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. It is important that you are a flexible person who is willing to take on many different tasks and enjoy working with administration. You are keen on getting things done but at the same time detail oriented and structured. You are open to new conditions and challenges. You are also trustworthy and deliver on what you have promised. Your positive attitude and approachability will be a great success as well as your ability to connect with people.
The must-haves:
HR Support & Administrative experience
Good knowledge in excel and experience in processing statistic data
Good knowledge in English, written and spoken
Interested?
This is a temporary position, for one year, full-time based in Gothenburg within our HR Shared Services Team. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application as soon as possible but no later than 18th of April, 2021. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Maria Bennelind, HR manager Shared Services, at maria.bennelind@stenaline.com or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Frida Berntsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, frida.berntsson@stenaline.com.
About Stena Line
As the leader of sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 4300 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company. We believe it is up to us where we want to go next and how far we want to go. The journey starts with us.
Working at Stena Line means having a safe and stable workplace and a great work-life balance. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Stena Line Scandinavia AB
Jobbnummer
5674364