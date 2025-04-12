HR Partner - Scanjet in Sjöbo
2025-04-12
Scanjet Marine & System AB, a member of the Alfa Laval group, is a global leader in innovative solutions for cleaning and level measurement of marine and land-based oil and chemical tanks. We also offer customized solutions for industrial tanks in the food and brewing industries.
At Scanjet, we specialize in providing our customers with solutions for Automated Tank Cleaning Systems, Pressure/Vacuum Valves (PV valves), Level Gauging Systems, and other tank components for marine, offshore, and industrial applications.
We are a world leader in our sector and have a strong focus on developing future products that meet the stringent environmental requirements aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide emissions.
Scanjet has offices in both Sjöbo and Gothenburg, with sister companies with production in Norway, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, the UK, Indonesia, and Singapore.
We are looking for an experienced HR Business Partner motivated to introducing processes into the organization and building up the competence within Scanjet. This position will be based in Sjöbo and travel regularly to Gothenburg.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for implementing the Alfa Laval HR policies and making them compliant with the set up for Scanjet.
Process owner for the HR process in Scanjet. Oversee recruitment, onboarding, development, and offboarding within the Scanjet Group, including support to managers and interaction with Partners and specialists in different locations.
Plan and drive People Strategy within the organization.
Actively promote Scanjet/Alfa Laval as an attractive workplace.
Serve as local contact for unions.
Act as change agent, driving change and improvement in HR and business projects.
Participate as member of Scanjet Management Team.
Ensure a safe and hygienic work environment, following up on regular surveys and planning actions for improvement.
Manage the Annual Salary review together with Global HR and Managers.
What We Are Looking For
You hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree and have a solid knowledge within HR. You have experience as a HR Manager or HR Business Partner in international organizations, with a strong understanding from supporting both commercial and operational teams. Experience within labour law and union relations is essential.Demonstrated experience in change management is meritorious. Excellent written and verbal communication both in Swedish and English.
Why Join Scanjet?
Be part of a leading company delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, collaborating closely with a skilled international sales team, while taking ownership of marketing strategy development, integrating AI tools into campaigns, and contributing to the growth of Scanjet's market presence in a dynamic and innovative environment.
How to Apply
Submit your application by adding your CV to the recruitment system. Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by April 30th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
The recruitment process is run by the responsible Talent Acquisition Partner according to Alfa Laval policies. Employment is directly with Scanjet.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
