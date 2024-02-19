HR Operations Manager
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
HR Operations Manager
Do you find joy in supporting and coaching people? Do you seek an exciting opportunity to lead a team of senior HR professionals at both the strategic and operational levels? If so, read on!
We are on the lookout for an experienced HR Operations Manager to lead our talented team at Epiroc Rock Drills AB. Embark on a journey with us where you will not only lead but also inspire.
About Epiroc
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries. Using state-of-the-art technology, Epiroc develops and manufactures innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction machines, and delivers world-class service and consumables, as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc had revenues of SEK 60 billion in 2023, and has around 18 200 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Together, we all accelerate the transformation towards a more sustainable mining and construction industry.
Your Mission
As HR Operations Manager at Epiroc Rock Drills AB ("Rock Drills"), your mission is to lead the HR Operations team in Rock Drills and to act as the main liaison between the HR Operations Team and the Epiroc divisions operating at the Epiroc Örebro site. You will drive different initiatives from the Epiroc People & Leadership Council and ensure alignment in people policies within the Rock Drills legal entity, where you are responsible for HR. Your mission also includes engaging and aligning with the HR managers at Epiroc's other Swedish entities and to develop and maintain strong union relations.
Your Responsibilities
Epiroc Rock Drills AB is the largest private employer in Örebro, with over 3,000 employees and consultants, and holds significant importance within the Epiroc group. As the HR Operations Manager, you play a key role in continuing our journey as one of the most attractive and exciting employers in Sweden.
Your overall responsibility as HR Operations manager is to ensure a well-functioning, motivated and professional HR Operations team in Rock Drills AB. Your team of around ten members support the divisions operating at the three Epiroc locations in Örebro in all HR-processes.
Together we are a strong and competent team, and we support each other when it 's needed!
The role includes a lot of collaboration with the General Managers and the divisional HR VPs of the Epiroc divisions operating in Örebro to ensure each division's strategy is translated into People & Leadership activities, and ensure such activities are executed by the HR Operations team. You also have close collaboration with Talent Acquisition team whose responsibility is recruiting, internal communication and Employer Branding.
The role further includes responsibility for driving the development and implementation of strategic and operational plans to secure business needs.
Another part of this position is to engage in union negotiations and information regarding salary review and organizational issues.
You will also drive and ensure alignment in people policies within the legal entity of Rock Drills AB
Your Profile
Are you the HR Operations Manager that we are looking for?
We are searching for someone with a university degree in a relevant field, at least 10 years of HR management experience, and expertise in Swedish labor law. The ideal candidate has led change management initiatives and possesses a proven track record in global matrix organizations. Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and verbal, are also essential for this position.
Your strength lies in your capacity to listen actively, fostering relationships and trust among diverse stakeholders. You're adept at inspiring others, leveraging a deep understanding of organizational development to support and coach people managers in making sound, strategic decisions for the organization's growth. With a keen eye for cultural diversity, you demonstrate an openness and empathy towards different cultures, a quality that underpins your ability to engage and inspire individuals across varied backgrounds. If you possess strong communication skills, are approachable, and embody high integrity, you might be the perfect fit!
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 15 March 2024.
For questions about the position contact: Chief Technology Officer Technology & Innovation, Managing Director Epiroc Rock Drills AB Jonas Albertson, jonas.albertson @epiroc.com, or Recruitment Specialist: Helena Fiedler, helena.fiedler@external.epiroc.com
