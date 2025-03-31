HR & Payroll Specialist
2025-03-31
We are looking for an HR & Payroll Specialist for an interim assignment at our costumer Swedish Match.
Location: Östermalm
Start: April 2025
Duration: Until the end of the year
As a Product & Experience Delivery Specialist at Swedish Match, you will be part of the People & Culture team within HR and work closely with your colleagues to ensure that compensation, benefits, payroll, and personnel administration activities are carried out with excellence and care. You will be responsible for some of the Nordic countries and will ensure the delivery of payroll processes as the subject matter expert for your local markets.
Your Responsibilities:
* Support employees with HR-related queries, actively following up on end-to-end resolution of all cases.
* Coordinate and perform activities related to payroll, time & attendance, benefits, and mobility in close collaboration with external providers.
* Be responsible for all People & Culture (P&C) local administrative activities, including vendor management and P&C cost management, in collaboration with Finance.
* Contribute to driving a successful Employee Experience (EX) life cycle through corporate and local initiatives.
* Propose and implement solutions to simplify P&C processes and continuously improve administration practices and ways of working.
* Collaborate with a variety of local and central corporate teams and stakeholders, as well as external providers.
Who We're Looking For:
* At least 2 years of experience in benefits administration, with solid knowledge of payroll activities, preferably in a multinational company, as well as general personnel administration.
* Strong understanding of Collective Bargaining Agreements and the local labor environment.
* Proficiency in English and Swedish is essential; knowledge of another Scandinavian language is a plus.
* Experience using Microsoft Office tools (especially MS Excel, PowerPoint, Teams).
* Knowledge of SAP is an asset.
* Excellent prioritization and time management skills.
* Experience in project coordination is a plus.
* Strong analytical and critical thinking abilities.
* A collaborative, agile, and open mindset.
* Ability to communicate effectively at different levels within the organization.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for managers and specialists. We collaborate with companies, authorities, and organizations in both the private and public sectors across Sweden. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, your career and development will always be our focus, and we have in-depth expertise in your field. You can take on assignments either as an employed consultant or through your own company.
Contact & Application
This is an interim assignment at Swedish Match. To apply, click the "Apply Now" button and attach your CV in English.
For any questions, feel free to contact Consulting Manager Ingrid Carlman via email: ingrid.carlman@jeffersonwells.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-10
