Hr & Payroll Coordinator To Samsung
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a HR & Payroll coordinator to Samsung in Kista. This crucial role is to plan and coordinate payroll in all SENA and work with HR support/administrator activities. The Payroll & HR coordinator is to ensure high quality payroll processes as well as effective cooperation with their shared service center (SSC) and their payroll providers across the Nordics.
The main task of the Payroll & HR coordinator is to run the monthly payroll processes, deliver payroll data to SSC & Outsourced payroll, and support the HR department with a diverse range of tasks within the HR area.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
• Payroll, insurance and pension administration for all Nordic countries.
• Upload salaries into internal HR system monthly.
• Update HR system Master Data.
• Supporting HR department with related reports and statistics.
• HR Helpdesk support & Administration.
• Support with Employer Branding initiative implementation and Graduate program administration.
You will be part of the HR team and work close with SSC to deliver payroll to all Nordic countries. You will be working in different payroll and HR projects such as salary review, promotions, performance and so on during the year in addition to the monthly payroll process.
Company Description
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have minimum of 2-5 years of experience in payroll from an international/Nordic company.
• You have experience in Nordic payroll, not only Swedish payroll.
• You have experience in handling insurances and pensions.
• You have general system skilled and excellent MS Office skills, in particular Excel.
• You are fluent in Swedish as well as English, both oral and written.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in this role, you have high ambitions for yourself and your delivery. As a person, you work efficiently and are structured. You are used to working independently at a fast pace and with a solution-oriented approach.
Admission and Application
Full-time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run for minimum 2 years with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for Samsung in Kista. Trips might occur once in a while. Submit your application today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5609". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se +46 72 188 33 99 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8360234