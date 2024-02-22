HR & Administrative Chief
2024-02-22
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for an HR & Administrative Chief to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Having an experience on H&R Manager at least 7 years.
• Good command of written and verbal Tukish and English.
• Good skills of communication and organisation with the team.
• No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
• Good knowledge about MS Office.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Responsible for job advertisements needed for the Boden Team.
• Arranging performance meetings with the Boden Team Members.
• Following up the visa processes of new staff.
• Organising travel schedules of the staff.
• Creating and following up the payrolls of the staff.
• Arranging the administrative works of on-site office and the workers camp area related works.
• Creating employee files.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8488046