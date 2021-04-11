HR Development Manager - Vattenfall AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Solna

Do you want to make an impact in developing the future HR? And at the same time help us to enable a fossil free living within a generation? We might have the position for you!We are now looking for a HR Development manager to our Business Area Customers & SolutionsYour purpose as a HR Development ManagerDeliver HR expertise, with a challenger mindset, driving the development of state-of-the-art HR procedures and processes to support our business. You will work in close collaboration with the BA HR-team and your experience and deep knowledge as a HRBP will be needed to succeed in the role. You will report to Vice President HR, Customers & Solutions.Tasks and responsibilitiesAnalyse business needs related to HR.Align and adjust centrally developed HR processes, making them HR lifecycle related and clear to the business.Together with the BA HR team initiate change and development in HRTranslate HR processes to the business needs, making clear that they will create value for the business.Create a professional and efficient "Employee lifecycle" together with the HR BA team such as onboarding/ offboarding, talent journey, performance life cycle, total rewards etc.Connect Staff Functions, centres of excellence and Business HR.Be a sparring partner for Customers & Solutions VP HR.Your qualifications as a HR Development ManagerBachelor's degree in a HR-related field.Experience in implementation of HR systems.Deep knowledge and experience in organizational development, implementing change and new ways of working.Solid experience from HR in different environments, with a deep experience as HRBP.Strong business acumen and ability to assess business needs.Fluency in written and spoken English. A good command in Swedish, German or Dutch will be considered a merit.Your profile will be best described as:Independent, you have the ability to sound judgements and to act even if all information is not at hand.Flexible, times are a changing you clearly see possibilities in change.An outgoing personality, you create and maintain relations, you inspire others and you show the way.A problem solver, you like to handle complex issues, you analyses and brake them down in tangible parts.We offerWe offer you a very challenging and independent job in an informal, dynamic working environment. You will play a major part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere. We want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth.Location: Preferably in our main office in Solna, Sweden. Location in Amsterdam or Berlin can be an option.At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity & inclusion helps building a more attractive, efficient, customer centric and profitable company. Therefore, we welcome applications from all individuals regardless of age, religious belief, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background. Read more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here.We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter no later than 30th of April 2021. As we may conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager, Louise Anderberg +46 703 75 76 52. For more information about the recruitment process please contact recruiter, Peter Blixter +46 722 37 32 02.Trade union representatives in Sweden, to be contacted through Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Per Svensson (Akademikerna), Kenneth Lindkvist (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna).Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.Within BA Customers & Solutions the customer comes first. Our employees strive to deliver the best customer experience and provide relevant offers and services to the customers. With over eight million customers, BA Customers & Solutions is responsible for the sales of solutions and energy contracts to private and business customers in Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, France and UK.