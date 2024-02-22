HR Business Partner to energy company in Solna
2024-02-22
Do you have a degree in human resources or business related field? Or equivalent HR working experience? Are you up to date knowledge in Swedish labour law and employment legislation? Keep on reading!
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for HR-business partner for our client, a company that works with renewable energy solutions and climate-smart products. The position is located in Solna.
Your daily tasks
We are looking for someone to join our clients HR team, you will closely collaborate with 11 HR professionals divided across Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. You will Partner closely with a designated Staff Function (SF) to develop and execute a strategic HR agenda.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Operate as an advisor and coach to senior management and provide strategic HR management advice
Support in topics connected to organizational development and change management
Co-operate closely with HRBP 's and managers for different Staff Functions and support in HRBP related topics within the Swedish scope
Secure that the HR policies and instructions as well as legal HR procedures are followed
Contacts and negotiations with Unions in cooperation with Staff Function HR Industrial Relations
Your characteristics
For this role, we are looking for someone with excellent planning and prioritizing skills, that will work to meet commitments aligned with organizational goals. To succeed in the role, we think that you have great communication skills. And therefore finds it easy to build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives. You are social, open and comfortable with diverse groups of people.
Is this you that we are describing? Send in an application today!
Qualifications:
Bachelors or Master degree in human resources or business related field (or equivalent HR working experience)
Up to date knowledge in Swedish labour law, employment legislation
Broad HR business partner experience
Strategic HR business partnering and management experience in medium to large enterprises involving complex business processes and multiple business units, preferably in international environment
Fluent in English
Meritorious:
Experience working as an HR BP with IT/ high tech organization
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2024-09-30, with a possibility of extension. Start ASAP.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34445 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
