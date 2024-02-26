Test Manager to SEB in Stockholm
As a Test Manager within Payments and Reporting at SEB in Stockholm you will have a crucial role in our digital transformation!
Would you like to work in an environment where innovation, transformation and collaboration is key? As a as a Test Manager within Payments and Reporting at SEB in Stockholm you have a key role coordinating E2E tests and ensuring successful strategies for performance testing, test automation, test environment and test data!
The Opportunity
SEB offers you:
* Agile and modern ways of working.
* A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views.
* Extensive training and learning opportunities.
Your Challenge
The Accounts & Payments domain at SEB is on the brink of a groundbreaking transformation - not just from a business and market standpoint, but also in terms of architecture.
As a Test Manager here you will:
* Be a key player in steering the Test & Quality agenda within the domain.
* Coordinate end-to-end tests, including external tests, using the latest testing methodologies and tools.
* Tackle risk, issue, and defect management to ensure top-notch quality outcomes in our test deliveries.
The Team and Workplace
You will be part of the Test, Release, and Platform team, a vital component of SEB 's Shared Services dedicated to providing unparalleled support to the Accounts & Payments domain in areas such as test strategy, test automation, test coordination, release management, and the implementation of our cutting-edge DevSecOps strategy.
SEB 's office is located in Solna, Stockholm and our office offers several restaurants, a gym with training classes and events throughout the year. The work is done according to a hybrid remote model.
About You
To be successful in this role we see that you have gathered a couple of years of experience in a leading position within testing. We believe that you have previous experience from the payments domain as well as experience of using Xray testing tool.
As a person you are a confident and communicative leader who encourages others to engage in collaboration. You have a deep knowledge of System Architecture and great interest of leading and coordinating end-to-end tests in large complex environments. Our working language is English and being able to communicate effortlessly in English is a requirement.
Let 's Connect!
