Hr Business Partner For Next Chapter System Platform Program
2023-06-29
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job summary
Would you like to take on Human Resources (HR) Business Partner role?
In this position you will act as a HR Business Partner for Next Chapter System Platform Program.
You will provide support in the areas of performance, talent management, capability development, workforce planning, organisational design, employee engagement and change management.
The position is located in Lund, Sweden. You will report to the VP Human Resources, Operating Units.
What you will do
As HR Business Partner for Next Chapter System Platform Program you will:
Be a key participant in the management team of the Program
Partner with management in driving workforce planning and competence development.
Drive talent management and employee engagement.
Work on organisational design and employee engagement.
Provide counsel and advice to management on all people and organizational related issues.
We believe you have
We are looking for someone with a true passion for business and Human Resources. You are able to effectively and proactively deliver services, advice and coaching to managers. You have a track record of driving successful change activities and projects, focusing on business growth and expansion. You possess strong collaboration skills and you work well with people on all levels and across organisational borders. Being able to handle ambiguity and knowing how to prioritize will be essential and we believe a high level of positive energy and flexibility is needed for success. You are savvy with people data and analytics.
You have a University Degree and solid experience from a variety of HR processes and disciplines such as change management, competence development and/or talent management. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Be part of creating the future in this company
Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than the 2023-07-09.
To know more about the position contact Elena Naroznikova at +41 21 729 2033
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09
