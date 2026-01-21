HR Business Partner
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Within Group Digital, we do this by managing the digitalization of Alfa Laval, and we are reinforcing our HR Community with a HR Business Partner.
Who are you?
You easily create trusting relationships and inspire towards change and growth. You contribute to fostering an inclusive learning culture as key enablers to business success. You build trust by clear communication and without prestige. You can handle multiple projects and stakeholders, with the ability to influence, collaborate and deliver on time. And most importantly - you bring passion for creating an organization, building culture and new ways of working. If the above sounds like you, this position might be just what you're looking for!
We are looking for an HR Business Partner with a clear business mindset who will implement and drive our People Agenda and support the Group Digital organizations in Scandinavia, Group Digital being our global IT organization. In this role, you are part of management teams. In addition, you will be supporting the Managing Director, Sweden, and his organization.
About the job
You will be positioned as a highly esteemed and reliable business partner, serving and inspiring as an advisor to the management team and line managers, aiding in charting the course for sustainability. You will proactively drive transformation, develop leadership and competencies, and ensure we also deliver basic HR support & processes.
The role is both tactical and operational and you will:
*
Ensure we have professional HR support, tools, and analytics
*
Coach and support managers in our transformation journey
*
Plan and drive the HR agenda with focus on Group Digital strategy
*
Playing a key role in the development and maintenance of the annual people processes
*
Managing and actively participating in projects alongside colleagues from the HR community to ensure organizational and leadership development.
*
You will be located in Lund, Sweden
What you know
*
Bachelor's degree in human resource management or equivalent with 3+ years of experience from a role as HR BP or similar - preferably gained in an international organization
*
Experience from giving support and coaching to others
*
Have experience in utilizing data to deliver tangible value to the business
*
You are a team player with a structured approach and an optimistic mind.
For more information, please contact:
Talent Acquisition Partner- Divya Sharma,
Global HR Business Partner - Group Digital, Lotta Krona,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Applications will be reviewed continuously as they come, so please send yours as soon as possible and no later than 2nd February 2026. Ersättning
