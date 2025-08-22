HR Business Partner
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Join our HR team and contribute to the fight against cancer!
We are looking for an HR Business Partner to join our dedicated HR team. The team's ambition is to be a proactive, bold and strategic HR function who offers high quality support to managers and employees across the organization.
The position is based at our modern office in Stockholm and follows an office-first approach, meaning that most of the work will be carried out on-site. It is a one-year parental leave cover (direct employment with RaySearch), starting at the end of 2025. You will report to the Director of HR.
About the role
In this role, you will work closely with another HR Business Partner, focusing on providing coaching and hands-on support to our 50+ Managers. You will work across a wide range of topics throughout the employee lifecycle, with plenty of opportunities to contribute to different projects - all with the aim of strengthening the business where people and ideas grow. In addition, you will take ownership of 1-3 key HR areas, leading the continuous development and improvement.
As an HR Business Partner, you will support managers both in Sweden and in our subsidiaries. You will be their go-to partner in everything from driving team development and organizational changes to leadership challenges and employee engagement. You will also work closely with the HR team to help drive global HR initiatives forward. Our HR team currently consists of seven members in different roles. As a team, we always celebrate wins together and support each other to ensure the best possible results, and most importantly, have fun along the way.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who will actively contribute to the positive and inspiring atmosphere in our team. You thrive in a collaborative environment, enjoy coaching and supporting managers, and are ready to roll up your sleeves when needed. We believe that you have a genuine interest in people and culture and are a true team player. You are energized by a role where you are part of several projects at once and get to connect with a wide range of people, both internally and externally.
You are independent and communicative, which means that you can identify what needs to be done and take initiatives to solve different situations.
Experience & skills:
• University degree within a relevant area
• 3+ years' experience of broad HR work as a Business Partner/Generalist or similar role
• Experience from working with international HR in a global corporate structure
• Knowledge about employment law, preferably from several countries within Europe, Asia or the US
• Great ability to network and build trust in relations
• Excellent ability to communicate in Swedish and English
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157) Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Jobbnummer
9470865