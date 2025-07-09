HR Business Partner
2025-07-09
Become a key player in our growth journey!
Do you want to work closely with HR and serve as a strategic and operational partner to managers in a dynamic and evolving environment? We are now seeking an experienced HR Business Partner who wants to be part of shaping the future of HR with us.
About the role
As an HR Business Partner, you are an important link between HR and the business. You will work closely with our leaders and support in both operational and strategic HR issues. The focus is on developing and implementing HR processes that strengthen engagement, performance and culture, and that contribute to us achieving our business goals.
What you will do
Provide operational HR support to managers on issues such as employment law, performance appraisals and salary setting.
Drive recruitment processes and work with talent attraction.
Implement and follow up on performance management and talent management.
Support in change management and contribute to organizational development.
Work proactively with the work environment and our culture.
Perform analyses and work with HR KPIs to support decision-making.
Be an advisory partner to the management team.
Administer and implement HR systems.
What you will bring
Academic degree in HR/Human Resources or equivalent.
At least 7 years of experience in broad HR work, preferably from a business-related HR role.
Good knowledge of labour law, payroll and collective agreements.
Experience in change management, system implementation and strategic HR processes.
Ability to work data-driven with analysis and follow-up.
Strong communicative and pedagogical skills.
A business-driven mindset and high integrity.
You are enterprising, confident in the role, self-motivated and have an easy time creating trust. You thrive in an environment where you can combine strategic thinking with operational efforts - and where change is a natural part of everyday life.
Other requirements:
Fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
Experience from industrial operations is an advantage.
Why work with us?
With us, you have the opportunity to be involved and make a real impact. We are embarking on an exciting development journey where HR plays a key role. You will have a broad and varied role in a company where values, culture and employee ship are at the center.
Does that sound like the right next step for you? Send in your application today to jobapplication@dafo-vehicle.com
- selection takes place on an ongoing basis. The last day of application is July 30th. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Anna Graham, the hiring manager at anna.graham@dafo-vehicle.com
.
In this recruitment, we kindly decline offers of advertising and recruitment assistance.
About Dafo Vehicle
Founded in 1919, Dafo Vehicle is a global leader in fire safety solutions for heavy vehicles. With operations in the U.S., Finland, Estonia, France, and Sweden, the company is headquartered in Tyresö, Stockholm, and has focused on vehicle fire protection since becoming independent in 2018.
Dafo Vehicle's HEXA+ concept delivers end-to-end fire suppression services-from risk analysis and system design to installation and after-sales support. Backed by strong R&D and a skilled team of 115 employees, Dafo Vehicle provides innovative, sustainable safety solutions worldwide.
In December 2024, Dafo Vehicle was acquired by United Safety, strengthening its global reach. During 2025, Dafo Vehicle will relocate to a new high-tech facility in southern Stockholm, supporting continued growth and innovation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30
E-post: jobapplication@dafo-vehicle.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HR Business Partner". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dafo Vehicle AB
(org.nr 559202-1595), https://www.dafo-vehicle.com
Albybergsringen 106 (visa karta
)
137 69 ÖSTERHANINGE Kontakt
HR Director
Anna Graham anna.graham@dafo-vehicle.com 0722222179 Jobbnummer
9423101