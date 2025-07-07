HR Business Partner
We are looking for a HR Business Partner.
Assignment description
Tasks:
Strategic Workforce Planning
Build a competitive organization
Coaching and supporting leaders to perform in their roles
Maintain Labor Law and Union relations
Being a company culture and employee experience ambassador
Qualifications:
You have minimum 5 years of HR experience
You have minimum 2 years as HR Generalist or HR Business Partner role.
You have demonstrated depth and breadth of core areas of Human Resources (i.e., talent management, compensation, benefits, employee relations, recruitment, leadership development, etc.)
You are fluent in English.
If you have global business understanding it is considered a bonus.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit for you? If so, please apply as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Please note that we can only accept and process your application through our portal where you register your CV. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We look forward to receiving your application! This assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
Quest Consulting is an authorized consultancy firm with collective agreements, insurance, wellness benefits, and occupational pension. We specialize in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it's so important for us to work according to our core values - being Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Ersättning
