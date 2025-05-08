HR Business Partner
2025-05-08
We are looking for a HR Business Partner for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in June, 6 months contract to begin with.
Description
In this role, you will be part of the Swedish HR team and together with other People & Culture Partners you will jointly support the local organization. You will work closely together with all parts of the global organization, both in our clients D&IT and with Group People & Culture. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
Who are you?
We believe that you see yourself as a senior HR professional. You have a broad experience within the full scope of the HR area with focus on Rehabilitation and Performance improving cases.
We value experience from other large global companies and ability to work successfully in a global context. You have experience from, and like performing in a transformative environment.
Furthermore, we think you have the following skills and experience:
• University degree and minimum several years of experience
• Great communication skills and knowledge in English and Swedish.
• Demonstrated experience in coaching and facilitation.
• Experience of our clients HR- processes is beneficial.
• Knowledge within Labor Law area
• Ownership mentality
• Experience of negotiations and re-organizations is beneficial
In addition to this, you have the ability to face changes and adapt quickly. It is also important that you are able to work independently and take own initiatives.
Excellent English knowledge, both spoken and written is required. Swedish is a merit.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June, 6 months contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
