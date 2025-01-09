HR Business Partner
2025-01-09
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Come help us create the best possible future for our organization. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a rapidly changing environment where almost anything is possible, you will find fantastic opportunities here. Our dynamic organization offers both professional and personal growth, supported by a strong commitment to collaboration. We prioritize flexibility, safety, and sustainability, ensuring the well-being of all employees and promoting a healthy work-life balance.
The position
Our organization is growing, and we are now expanding our HR department in Sweden to continue supporting our development. We are looking for a driven HR Business Partner to join our supportive team that values collaboration and teamwork.
Key responsibilities
• Support, challenge and coach managers.
• Drive talent management initiatives, including workforce planning, recruitment and retention strategies.
• Work with the entire recruitment process, from startup to contract signing.
• Provide expert advice on HR policies, procedures, and best practices to ensure compliance and efficiency.
• Support change management initiatives to enhance organizational effectiveness and adaptability.
• Participate in overall leadership, organizational development and change activities.
This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced HR professional to join a rapidly growing company and contribute to the development of an organization in a continuously changing environment.
Qualifications
• Relevant university degree.
• Experience as an HR Business Partner or similar role.
• Understanding of HR principles, practices, and employment laws.
• Experience in qualified recruitment work.
• Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
• Experience in working in an international environment is considered as an asset.
The position requires the ability to work independently with a supportive and structured approach. You have a flexible mindset, coupled with leadership skills and drive. Furthermore, you have high integrity, excellent communication skills, and you are curious as well as comfortable in challenging others. To fit into our organization, you need to be customer-focused and have a humble attitude.
The position is based at our headquarters in Karlskrona.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural for you as well. Feel free to read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were established about 30 years ago and still serve as guidelines for our operations. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that each of us, individually and together, contributes to Roxtec's success. You can find Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden +46 733 31 31 89, or Ulrica Malmberg, EVP Global HR, +46 733 31 31 74. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-02-04.
