HR Business Partner
2024-11-18
Job DescriptionWe are now looking for a HR Business Partner to our clientin Ludvika!
In this role you will, among other things, be responsible for successfully combining local and global business strategies and implementation of HR processes with leadership development in the organization. You will work within High Voltage Products, a business unit which develops, manufactures and sells high voltage products. Your role will be central in management groups for units in Ludvika as well as an HR team of 15 people in Europe, in addition to your home team in Sweden.Your responsibilities* Coach and drive the work within the entire HR cycle and with your competence also contribute to strengthening the managers in the organization as well as your colleagues.* Manage and develop our HR operations to meet local business objectives and global strategies as well. identify short-term and long-term solutions for competence development.* You will support the business, both at a local and global level where the ability to prioritize and the importance of good communication are central.* You share our clientscore values of safety and integrity, which means you take responsibility for your own actions, your colleagues and the business.
Qualifications We are looking for someone whohas proven working experience in similar roles or broad HR generalist experience.
You have experience, or a big interest in HR data analytics to help the team to develop in data driven HR.
The role requires you to be communicative and have a good ability to create relationships and networks. which means that you need to be comfortable speaking and writing in both Swedish and English.
Experience of handling personnel cases and negotiations with unions is an advantage.
Personal Qualities
We value your personal qualities highly and see that you are a problem solver in both small and large challenges and dare to take decisions and initiatives.We value collaboration highly in the team and you need to be self-motivated and at the same time create a sustainable structure in your work.
Company Description Our client is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help clients in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide. When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-05-01 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in Ludvika. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
You must be willing to work from Ludvika on regular basis, especially at beginning of assignment,after that 1-2 days a week is sufficient. Ersättning
