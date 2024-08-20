HR Business Partner
2024-08-20
Are you passionate about people and love to work closely with managers, employees and the business? Do you want to help our organization, leaders and talent to grow by combining the people and business strategy?DFDS is developing rapidly across Europe and in Sweden. We have a strong focus on growing our business at the same time as we develop our people and culture. To succeed in our growth ambitions and to be a great place to work for everyone, harmonization, scalability and digitalisation are key priorities. Our 1400 fantastic colleagues in DFDS in Sweden offers services both within shipping logistics, supply chain, warehousing and transportation. The majority of our business is in Gothenburg but you will also find DFDS in Borås, Jönköping, Karlshamn, Helsingborg, Kapellskär and Lilla Edet. We are now looking for a HR Business Partner for Ferry Division in Sweden that really want to make an impact, developing our leaders and influencing our culture.
About the roleBe part of the movement - and play your part.We are now looking for a senior and strategic HR Business Partner for Ferry Division in Sweden that really want to make an impact, developing our leaders and influencing the culture. We hope that you want to join our exiting journey ahead!As a HR Business Partner for Ferry Division you will work close with the business and especially Gothenburg RoRo Terminal. You will be a true business junkie meaning close involvement with the operational business characterized by both blue- and white collar employees and with a close relationship with the union representatives. Focus will be to understand the business strategy and needs and together with the MD and the management team drive the local people agenda and development of the business.You will work with the full HR scope where you will develop and drive the local people plans to enable the delivery of business objectives. You also have an important role as a trusted advisor and courageous advocate, to coach and challenge our senior leaders to broaden their perspectives, become great people managers and architects of our desired culture. As a talent Disciple, you will make sure to support managers to develop a strong talent pipeline in line with our cultural journey and develop our leaders for the future. The position is located in Gothenburg. You will report to HR Director for Nordics & Baltics and work closely with your colleagues both in Sweden and across the region.
Who are you?We are looking for an experienced HR Professional with an equal passion for people and business and with a solution-oriented mindset and strong personal drive. Based on your interest for the business, your ability to influence others and build strong relationships with key stakeholders, you make things happen. You hold the knowledge across the full HR landscape and with extensive knowledge within employee relations, you utilize this and relevant HR resources to meet local business needs. What you must have:
Bachelor degree within HR or equivalent
At least 10 years extensive HR experience on a strategic level with experience from being part of a management team
Strong knowledge within all HR professional disciplines including strong experience from employee relations and Swedish labor law
Excellent commercial understanding and confidence to partner with the business
Fluent in Swedish and English
Driver license
Working at DFDS Join the movement and grow with us. While you're with us, we want you to develop and move yourself forward. We'll encourage you to challenge yourself to acquire new skills and perspectives.We aim to attract and retain the best talents and provide challenge and opportunity for personal growth and development.
Are we a match? Then what are you waiting for? Apply Now. If you think your personality, ability and ambition match this role, we'd love to hear from you. Please apply as soon as possible as we're keen to meet potential candidates on an ongoing basis. Is there something you need to know that we haven't covered here, please do not hesitate to reach out to HR Director Nordic & Baltic Karin Gelkén, kagel@dfds.com
