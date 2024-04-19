HR Business Partner
2024-04-19
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
We are now looking to add apassionate people-person who loves the challenge of finding a new way to HR - being solutions-oriented, pragmatic and innovative - to our HR Business and Strategy team an experienced, Swedish-speaking.
HR Business PartnerYou'll play a crucial role in harmonizing HR policies with business strategies, serving as the primary HR contact for all stakeholders. You'll becontributing to effective workforce planning and actively supporting the implementation and enhancement of HR solutions and processes.In the realm of change management, particularly during reorganization and strategic shifts, you'll be takingthe lead. You have the responsibility of coaching managers and guiding them on various HR matters, collaborating with HR colleagues, andworking towards aiding employees in resolving day-to-day workplace issues and overcoming challenges.
The role is based in Gothenburg.
What you'll do
Take up responsibility for a specific business units (tbd)
Function as a consultant, advisor, change manager, and confidante to key leaders and their respective organizations; participate in strategic planning sessions to translate business needs into workforce planning
Act as our internal expert in Swedish labor law and union cooperation
Provide compensation support including salary planning, approval of salary actions, promotions, and job re-leveling
Drive organizational change, improve processes, and implement new policies in cooperation with the HR Business and Strategy team
What you should have
Several years of experience as an HR Business Partner in an international andpreferably high-growth environment
In-depth understanding of Swedish labor law, as well as knowledge and hands-on experience working with theUnions in Sweden
To succeed in the role strong analytical skills, good business sense, and the ability to deliver hands-on and pragmatic solutions in a constantly changing environment will be needed
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer?
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CVwritten in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 13th May 2024. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
