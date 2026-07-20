HR Business Partner
Avaron AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Västerås Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Västerås
2026-07-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role is centered on operational execution and day-to-day business impact. You will work in a management setting where short- and medium-term priorities matter, and where strong HR support is closely connected to team performance, planning, and development.
You will take broad responsibility across core HR areas while supporting managers and teams in a practical, business-focused way. The role combines tactical perspective with hands-on delivery, making it a strong fit if you enjoy working close to the business and influencing how teams perform and grow.
This is an interesting opportunity for you if you want to combine people leadership with concrete HR responsibility in a role with clear operational impact.
Job DescriptionYou will support and drive operational HR work with a focus on execution and business needs.
You will work with short- and medium-term operational and tactical HR responsibilities.
You will contribute to human resource planning to ensure the right capabilities and team setup.
You will support selection and staffing activities as part of the broader people agenda.
You will drive development and performance management to help teams and individuals succeed.
You will use your subject matter expertise to guide decisions and create structure in the HR work.
You will work closely with managers in matters related to team effectiveness and people development.
RequirementsExperience managing teams with a focus on operational execution.
Ability to work with short- and medium-term operational and tactical responsibilities.
Experience in human resource planning, selection, development, and performance management.
Ability to apply subject matter expertise in day-to-day HR work and decision-making.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096511-2108146". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10007519