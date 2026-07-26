HR Business Partner
Avaron AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Västerås Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Västerås
2026-07-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
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eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This is a hands-on role for you who enjoy working close to the business and turning people priorities into operational results. You will support and influence day-to-day execution while also taking short- to medium-term tactical responsibility in areas such as resource planning, team development and performance. The role sits in an environment where people leadership and subject matter expertise go hand in hand, giving you the opportunity to make a clear impact on how teams perform and grow. It is an interesting opportunity if you want a role with both operational breadth and real influence on team effectiveness.
Job DescriptionYou will work with human resource planning to support operational needs and business priorities.
You will contribute to selection and staffing activities to help build strong and capable teams.
You will drive development initiatives that support both team performance and individual growth.
You will work with performance management and help create clear structure, follow-up and improvement.
You will take short- and medium-term operational and tactical responsibility within your area.
You will combine people-focused work with subject matter expertise to support managers and teams in execution.
RequirementsExperience managing teams with a focus on operational execution.
Ability to take short- and medium-term operational and tactical responsibility.
Experience with human resource planning, selection, development and performance management.
Ability to work in a role where management includes applying individual subject matter expertise.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8126788-2116472". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10011563