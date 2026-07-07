HR Business Partner
Avaron AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Västerås Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Västerås
2026-07-07
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
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eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role combines operational execution with short- to medium-term tactical HR responsibility. You will work close to the business and take ownership of core people processes that directly support team performance and day-to-day delivery. The role suits you if you enjoy balancing hands-on HR work with a broader perspective on how teams are planned, developed, and supported. It is an interesting opportunity for you who want a broad HR role with clear impact on both people and operations.
Job DescriptionYou will drive operational HR work with a focus on execution and business support.
You will take responsibility for human resource planning and help ensure the right capabilities are in place.
You will support and influence selection processes related to hiring and team composition.
You will work with employee development and help create the right conditions for growth and performance.
You will take ownership of performance management activities and support managers in people-related decisions.
You will use your HR expertise to guide day-to-day work and contribute to short- and medium-term tactical priorities.
RequirementsYou have solid HR expertise and are comfortable working close to the business.
You have experience with human resource planning, selection, development, and performance management.
You are able to combine hands-on operational delivery with short- and medium-term tactical responsibility.
You are comfortable taking ownership and using your subject matter expertise to support managers and teams.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8032688-2090904". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9995946