HR Admistrator to Bystronic
2023-01-10
The Bystronic Group is a worldwide leading supplier of systems for industrial sheet metal processing. In over 30 countries, our customers appreciate the outstanding commitment of our more than 3500 employees. We continuously work on the further development of our solutions and thereby create a unique added value for our customers. In addition to innovation, our success is based on openness and commitment. Experience our qualities as an employer for yourself and start your success story with Bystronic.
At our location in Rosersberg, we are looking for an
HR Administrator
We are looking for a dynamic HR Administrator, who will support our Scandinavian team (Around 80 HC) with payroll coordination, support the HR agenda locally, support our managers and employees and spread the culture of trust and collaboration.
We are proud to be part of the Bystronic organization and live our company values, promoting ownership, collaboration and culture of respect and diversity. Come and join our team!
Scope:
HR Coordination:
• Provides advice, information and support to Local Mgmt. & Employees on local and global HR policies and procedures in line with best practice.
• Focus on the continuous improvement of HR processes and administration processes locally
• Support Performance Management Process within the countries to Global HR standards
• Supports recruitment activities with relevant line managers
Compensation and Benefits:
• Supports local organizations in having an equal pay structure with the help of local Finance & Global HR/Regional HR
• Coordinate payroll for all 6 countries and work close with the local payroll providers (outsourced payroll)
• Administration of company cars.
Legal and Compliance Practices
• Ensures that all employment policies are up to date & in line with local legislation
Your background & skills:
• Experienced administrator within HR, with more than 5 years of administration/HR experience
• Payroll experience is an advantage
• HR policies, managing employee life cycle.
• Structure and organizational skills.
• Good general knowledge of Scandinavia labor & employment law
• Ability to coach, influence and manage multiple stakeholders at once
• Great communication skills and "can do" attitude
• Flexible and strong ability to adapt to change
• Comfortable in using both Swedish and English in speaking and writing
We offer
Our culture is driven by innovation, openness and commitment to our customers, to our colleagues and to our company. We offer a wide range of responsibilities, development opportunities, the highest technology standards & innovation in the industry. We support and develop our employees to enhance their career and develop their skills & knowledge. In return to your efforts & results, we offer attractive social benefits.
Do you feel like this is the right challenge for you? Please apply as soon as possible.
We are looking forward to receiving your application before January 29th 2023.
Please note that we'll be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process if we find the right candidate. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare People Value AB
(org.nr 559232-0005), http://www.peoplevalue.se Arbetsplats
People Value Kontakt
Cecilia Hållner cecilia.hallner@peoplevalue.se +46 709 50 41 00 Jobbnummer
7329125