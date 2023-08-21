HR Administrator needed for a client in Stockholm
In this exciting role you will provide assistance and support to our client's growing organization by carrying out a diverse range of tasks, many of which are administrative. Our client works in the transportation industry and at a global and fast paced environment.
As a HR Administrator you will assist the client's Production and Logistics department by carrying out various administrative duties. These tasks include assignments such as scheduling and organizing travel arrangements, booking activities, and managing documents and information related to the department's routines, processes, organization, and visitors. Additionally, you will oversee handling certain system and office administration responsibilities.
Your role might involve providing assistance to employees and their families who are working in other countries. The role will involve managing and organizing different activities within various departments. There will be frequent collaboration with assistants both within the profit and loss department and across different functions.
Job Assignments
In this position you will closely cooperate with other assistants in the Industrial Operations Asia team. Your principal job assignments are the following:
• Providing assistance and support to employees and managers in various departments such as Powertrain, Chassis, Cab, Maintenance, and Logistics
• Helping to employees and their families who are employed abroad, as well as supporting employees with travel arrangements and VISA applications
• Manage and facilitate different meeting platforms, as well as various department activities
• Different collaborations with colleagues in profit and loss departments and across different functions
Requirements
You should fulfil the following requirements:
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Strong abilities to effectively communicate, both verbally and in writing
• Ability to pay attention to details
• As a person you are a problem solver
• More than 2 years of experience from administrative roles or as an assistant
• You have great interpersonal and networking skills, a proactive way of working and you are good at multitasking, prioritizing and you can communicating in an effective way
• As a person you have a lot of enthusiasm as well as you enjoy providing support on a high service level
Meritorious
• It is meriting if you have administration related diplomas or courses
• It is a plus if you are fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken
• Experience from assisting expatriates and their families
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-09-04
End of the assignment: 2024-02-29
Deadline: asap
Location: Stockholm
