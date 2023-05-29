Hövding is looking for a Growth Manager
2023-05-29
Hövding is currently seeking an exceptionally skilled Growth Manager to join our dynamic team. As a Growth Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving the growth of our business focusing on online sales through internal as well as external channels. In this challenging yet rewarding position, you will have the opportunity to work proactively towards accelerating the growth of Hövding
At Hövding, we are looking for a candidate who has a passion for technology and is eager to learn and grow with our team. As part of our high-performing team, you will be given the opportunity to showcase your expertise, knowledge, capacity, and motivation. We believe that the right candidate for this role will be able to demonstrate a unique blend of analytical thinking, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit.
WE BELIEVE YOU HAVE
Extensive experience in similar roles, where you have been responsible for identifying valuable growth ideas, discovering growth opportunities based on user patterns, ensuring implementation of the selected ideas, and continuously monitoring and following up on their outcomes.
The ability to lead and coordinate cross-functional teams, including analytics, marketing, product designers, and product development teams, to successfully execute the growth plan. As a Growth Manager, you will be expected to collaborate effectively with different departments and stakeholders to achieve your goals.
A solid understanding of user behavior data analysis, including the ability to leverage analytics tools, A/B testing tools, to extract insights that can inform growth strategies. As a Growth Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing data-driven growth initiatives.
Fluency in a Scandinavian language and English, both written and spoken. This requirement is essential for effective communication and collaboration within the team, as well as with external partners and stakeholders
A minimum of five years of working experience from a similar role
NICE TO HAVE
International experience working across various markets
Previous start up or scale up/hyper growth experience
