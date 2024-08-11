Housekeeping winter season 2024/2025
2024-08-11
We are looking for motivated employees who want to roll up their sleeves and become part of our cleaning team. The tasks are to clean our hotel, hostel and the cabins and apartments we provide. The housekeeping team works closely with our reception team and together we are helped to create a really good mountain stay for our guests.
We are looking for you:
Who is proud of a job well done, which is fast, accurate, takes initiative and values a clean and tidy hotel/accommodation as highly as we do. You will be part of a team and therefore we attach great importance to your ability to cooperate and a good attitude. Driving license and previous hotel experience are meritorious but not required.
Degree of employment: 75% (30 hours/week)
About us
At Funäsdalens Berg & Hotell, we create the conditions to experience memorable adventures. We share a genuine joy for the mountains and all the experiences they invite to all year round. We are a small team with a big community, who have fun together both on and off work and stand up for each other. Here we work creatively, preferably in teams and have the guest in focus in all situations. If you also like fast-paced, varied working days and "cutting in", this is a place for you!
Funäsdalsberget is the heart of the company which, together with Hotell Funäsdalen, three restaurants and a sports shop, creates Funäsdalen's Berg & Hotell.
This is what we can offer you:
Collective agreement
Meal deductions or staff food at a favorable price
Favorable staff discounts on all our units
Staff accommodation
Skipass Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-mail: jobba@funasdalenberghotell.se
https://www.funasdalen.se
