Housekeeping staff for Ett Hem
Jobbentrén Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobbentrén Sverige AB i Stockholm
Jobbentrén is recruiting Housekeeping staff for Ett Hem - one of Sweden's most exclusive hotels
Are you looking for a workplace where quality, care, and a personal touch are at the heart of everything? Jobbentrén is now hiring experienced and dedicated Housekeeping staff for Ett Hem - the acclaimed design hotel in Stockholm known worldwide for its warm atmosphere and outstanding service.
Working at Ett Hem is more than just a hotel job - it's about joining a team that creates a luxurious yet homely experience for every guest. Every detail is carefully considered, and every team member plays a vital role in the guest experience.
About the role - Housekeeping at Ett Hem
As a housekeeper, your job is to ensure that the rooms meet the highest standards in terms of cleanliness, ambiance, and detail. You'll work closely with colleagues and occasionally while guests are present in the room, which requires strong social skills and a sense of service.
Your responsibilities include:
Cleaning hotel rooms and bathrooms
Making beds
Restocking towels and minibar items
Caring for plants and interior details
Creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere in each room
We are looking for someone who:
Has at least 2 years of experience in hotel housekeeping
Speaks good English (Swedish is a plus)
Has an eye for details, a strong work ethic, and a high sense of responsibility
Is comfortable working in a fast-paced and physically demanding environment
Has a warm and professional demeanor
Is attentive, a team player, and always willing to go the extra mile
Has no allergies to cleaning products
About the vacancy:
Extent: 75% permanent position, starting with a 6-month probation period
Working hours: Approximately 10:00-16:00, weekdays and weekends on a rotating schedule (possibility for additional hours, e.g. 12:00-21:00)
Salary: SEK 28,000/month for full-time, according to collective agreement
Start date: Spring 2025
Location: Stockholm City Centre
Working at Ett Hem is a unique opportunity to be part of something truly special.
Are you interested? Apply through Jobbentrén by clicking the link below.
Jobbentrén conducts interviews on a rolling basis, so don't wait to submit your application! Applications are accepted until May 31.
For questions, feel free to contact Jobbentrén at info@jobbentren.se
Recruitment and all communication regarding this Housekeeping position is handled by Jobbentrén. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbentrén Sverige AB
(org.nr 556960-0793)
Central Stockholm (visa karta
)
114 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9339166